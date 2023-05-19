High-ranking delegation of Cuba commemorates President Ho Chi Minh

A delegation of the Committees for the Defense of the Revolution of Cuba offered flowers and incense in tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at Kim Lien Special National Monument, Nam Dan District, Nghe An Province this morning.

This visit is on the occasion of the 133rd anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh's birthday (May 19, 1890-2023).

The high-ranking delegation was led by Committees for the Defense of the Revolution of Cuba (CDR) National Coordinator Gerardo Hernandez Nordelo to commemorate and express deep gratitude to President Ho Chi Minh, who is a close friend of the Cuban Party and people, devoted his life to the cause of national liberation of the Vietnamese people, strived for peace and development all around the world.

Besides, the solidarity relationship between Vietnam and Cuba, founded by President Ho Chi Minh and President Fidel Castro, continues to be nurtured and promoted by generations of leaders and people of Vietnam and Cuba.