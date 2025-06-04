High forest fire risk in Quang Ngai amidst hot weather

Quang Ngai Provincial Hydrometeorological Station reports that the province is currently enduring its most intense heat wave of the year.

Therefore, the provincial People's Committee has ordered increased patrolling and control, along with enhanced public warnings, to proactively prevent and combat forest fires.

Forest fire prevention and fighting drill in Quang Ngai Province

According to the Department of Agriculture and Environment of Quang Ngai Province, the central province has nearly 265,000 hectares of forest, of which nearly 107 hectares are natural forests and more than 158 hectares are planted forests. In 2025, it was forecasted that in Quang Ngai Province, there would be more than 159,000 hectares in key areas at high risk of forest fires. Of which, more than 158 hectares are planted forests and more than 1,246 hectares are natural forests.

Quang Ngai Province reported no forest fires in the first five months of 2025, a significant improvement from 2024, when five fires damaged nearly 17 hectares of planted forests. In the first 5 months of 2025, there have been no forest fires in this central province. However, due to the severe heat, the risk of forest fires is high.

Amid ongoing severe heat, authorities warn of a high risk of forest fires and are intensifying efforts to prevent outbreaks.

Local officials have ramped up public awareness campaigns, urging residents and forest owners to prioritize forest protection. The province has imposed a strict ban on burning ground cover during extreme heat periods. When burning is necessary, individuals must notify local authorities, ensure supervision, and fully extinguish fires before leaving the area.

Vice Chairman Tran Van Suong of the Tra Bong District People's Committee emphasized that alongside promoting forest fire prevention and combat efforts. It is essential for relevant agencies and local authorities to enhance the enforcement of regulations against violations related to forest fire prevention and combat.

Meanhile, Vice Chairman Tran Phuoc Hien of the Quang Ngai Provincial People's Committee called for the application of the "6 clear" principles: clear individuals, clear tasks, clear timelines, clear responsibilities, clear outcomes, and clear authorities in the realm of forest fire prevention and combat. Vice Chairman Tran Phuoc Hien noted that the propaganda efforts must focus on areas with a high risk of forest fires.

Authorities emphasize the need for precise identification and thorough briefing of individuals involved in propaganda campaigns to ensure effective management. Additionally, officials are intensifying efforts to highlight the consequences of violations to strengthen compliance in propaganda initiatives.

By Nguyen Trang – Translated By Anh Quan