High Command of Naval Region 2 starts Tet visits to soldiers on DK1 platforms

Senior Colonel Tran Manh Chien, political commissar of the Navy Region 2 High Command, chaired the event organized in the southern coastal city of Vung Tau in Ba Ria-Vung Tau Province.
The delegations will hand over presents to officers and soldiers on duty at offshore platforms. The gifts were donated by the Ministry of National Defense, the Navy Region 2 High Command, the Party Committees of the People–Government–Party Bloc, businesses, and people of localities throughout the country. The items include essential goods, food, confectionery and cakes, yellow apricot trees, and kumquat trees.
Accordingly, 1,000 packages of goods, equivalent to about 20 tons of commodities, along with the cash gift of VND125 million, had a total value of VND2 billion (US$78,480).
The two naval ships of the Command of Naval Region 2 carried 117 delegates, including military officers and soldiers, and 47 journalists from press agencies.
It lasts 15-17 days for the trip.