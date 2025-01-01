High Command of Naval Region 2 starts Tet visits to soldiers on DK1 platforms

On January 1, the Navy Region 2 High Command held a send-off ceremony for two delegations of cadres and soldiers, reporters of press agencies who took a trip to offer Tet gifts to troops stationed on DK1 platforms, station 590, and Con Dao Island.

Senior Colonel Tran Manh Chien, political commissar of the Navy Region 2 High Command, speaks at the send-off ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

Senior Colonel Tran Manh Chien, political commissar of the Navy Region 2 High Command, chaired the event organized in the southern coastal city of Vung Tau in Ba Ria-Vung Tau Province.

The delegations will hand over presents to officers and soldiers on duty at offshore platforms. The gifts were donated by the Ministry of National Defense, the Navy Region 2 High Command, the Party Committees of the People–Government–Party Bloc, businesses, and people of localities throughout the country. The items include essential goods, food, confectionery and cakes, yellow apricot trees, and kumquat trees.

Accordingly, 1,000 packages of goods, equivalent to about 20 tons of commodities, along with the cash gift of VND125 million, had a total value of VND2 billion (US$78,480).

The two naval ships of the Command of Naval Region 2 carried 117 delegates, including military officers and soldiers, and 47 journalists from press agencies.

It lasts 15-17 days for the trip.

Senior Colonel Tran Manh Chien offers flowers to delegates. (Photo: SGGP)

Colonel Do Hong Duyen, Deputy Political Commissar of the Naval Region 2, leads the delegation to visit troops stationed on DK1 platforms, station 590, and Con Dao Island. (Photo: SGGP)

Relatives of soldiers on duty at offshore platforms (Photo: SGGP)

Relatives of soldiers on duty at offshore platforms (Photo: SGGP)

Relatives of soldiers on duty at offshore platforms (Photo: SGGP)

Bringing Tet gifts to soldiers on duty at DK1 Platform (Photo: SGGP)

By Van Tuan—Translated by Kim Khanh