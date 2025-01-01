High Command of Naval Region 2 starts Tet visits to soldiers on DK1 platforms

National

On January 1, the Navy Region 2 High Command held a send-off ceremony for two delegations of cadres and soldiers, reporters of press agencies who took a trip to offer Tet gifts to troops stationed on DK1 platforms, station 590, and Con Dao Island.

thamnhagian.jpg
Senior Colonel Tran Manh Chien, political commissar of the Navy Region 2 High Command, speaks at the send-off ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

Senior Colonel Tran Manh Chien, political commissar of the Navy Region 2 High Command, chaired the event organized in the southern coastal city of Vung Tau in Ba Ria-Vung Tau Province.

The delegations will hand over presents to officers and soldiers on duty at offshore platforms. The gifts were donated by the Ministry of National Defense, the Navy Region 2 High Command, the Party Committees of the People–Government–Party Bloc, businesses, and people of localities throughout the country. The items include essential goods, food, confectionery and cakes, yellow apricot trees, and kumquat trees.

Accordingly, 1,000 packages of goods, equivalent to about 20 tons of commodities, along with the cash gift of VND125 million, had a total value of VND2 billion (US$78,480).

The two naval ships of the Command of Naval Region 2 carried 117 delegates, including military officers and soldiers, and 47 journalists from press agencies.

It lasts 15-17 days for the trip.

thamnhagian1.jpg
Senior Colonel Tran Manh Chien offers flowers to delegates. (Photo: SGGP)
thamnhagian2.jpg
Colonel Do Hong Duyen, Deputy Political Commissar of the Naval Region 2, leads the delegation to visit troops stationed on DK1 platforms, station 590, and Con Dao Island. (Photo: SGGP)
thamnhagian3.jpg
thamnhagian4.jpg
thamnhagian5.jpg
Relatives of soldiers on duty at offshore platforms (Photo: SGGP)
thamnhagian6.jpg
Relatives of soldiers on duty at offshore platforms (Photo: SGGP)
thamnhagian7.jpg
Relatives of soldiers on duty at offshore platforms (Photo: SGGP)
thamnhagian8.jpg
thamnhagian9.jpg
Bringing Tet gifts to soldiers on duty at DK1 Platform (Photo: SGGP)
thamnhagian10.jpg
thamnhagian11.jpg
thamnhagian12.jpg
By Van Tuan—Translated by Kim Khanh

