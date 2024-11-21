Heavy rains trigger disaster warnings in Quang Ngai, Binh Dinh provinces

During the three days of November 18-20, widespread heavy rain significantly increased the risk of landslides and flash floods in communities of Binh Dinh and Quang Ngai provinces.

A landslide happening in Cam Mountain of Binh Dinh Province



Accordingly, the Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control of Binh Dinh Province has released a warning identifying 14 areas particularly vulnerable to landslides, flash floods, and subsidence:

05 locations in Quy Nhon City;

03 locations in Phu Cat District near Ganh Mountain, Cam Mountain, and Chanh Oai Pass;

02 locations in Tay Son District near Cay Ra Mountain and Trang Dai Mountain;

02 locations in Van Canh District;

02 locations in Phu My District (Dau Voi Mountain) and Tuy Phuoc Mountain.

Among them, the areas in Van Canh District, Tay Son District, and Quy Nhon City are facing the highest risks of these hazards.

In Quang Ngai Province, a considerable crack, measuring approximately 60 meters long and 0.5-2 meters deep, has developed on Mang Ca Muong Mountain in Nuoc Tang Hamlet of Son Bao Commune (Son Ha District).

This fissure is expanding and poses a threat to the operation route and disaster prevention measures of Nuoc Trong Reservoir. It is also directly affecting 4 households with 21 individuals residing at the mountain's base, along with Huong Duong Kindergarten (Son Bao Commune) which accommodates 27 children.

Deputy Head Do Khac Phi of the Agriculture and Rural Development Division of Tra Bong District informed that the locality has prepared 148 facilities, schools, and shelters with a capacity of 20,000 people to evacuate affected residents in the event of torrential rainfall.

By Ngoc Oai, Nguyen Trang – Translated by Thanh Tam