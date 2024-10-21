Heavy rainfall alerts for Central, Southern Vietnam

From October 21 to the night of October 22, heavy rains will persist in many areas from Thanh Hoa to Binh Dinh and parts of Southern Vietnam, with some locations expected to receive over 180mm of rainfall.

Large cloud formation concentrated in the Central region. Satellite image taken at 5:30 a.m. on October 21.

Early on October 21, the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting issued a warning about heavy rainfall across Central and Southern Vietnam over the past 24 hours. Between 7 p.m. on October 20 and 3 a.m. on October 21, several areas recorded rainfall exceeding 90mm. Notable locations include Do Luong (Nghe An) with 111.4mm, Cam Son (Ha Tinh) 110.4mm, Quang Trach (Quang Binh) 96.8mm, Long Binh (Binh Phuoc) 106.6mm, and Can Gio (Ho Chi Minh City) 103mm.

The forecasting center predicts that from October 21 to the night of October 22, heavy rains will concentrate in areas from Thanh Hoa to Binh Dinh. These regions are expected to experience moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, with localized areas receiving 40-100mm and, in some places, over 180mm. There is a high risk of intense downpours, with some areas potentially receiving more than 100mm in just six hours.

The agency also warns that the Northeastern region will experience scattered showers and thunderstorms on October 21, with rainfall amounts ranging from 10-30mm and some areas seeing over 50mm. In the Central Highlands, showers and thunderstorms are expected in the afternoon and evening, with rainfall ranging from 10-30mm, and some areas possibly receiving over 70mm.

In the Southern region, more heavy rain is expected on October 21, with amounts ranging from 20-40mm, and some areas potentially seeing over 80mm. Thunderstorms may also bring whirlwinds, lightning, and strong gusts, posing risks to residents.

From October 23, Ha Tinh to Binh Dinh will continue to see moderate rain and thunderstorms, with rainfall ranging from 20-40mm and some areas receiving over 70mm. Residents should remain vigilant for the risk of flash floods, landslides, and flooding in low-lying areas.

At sea, conditions are worsening. On October 20, Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyen Hoang Hiep issued a directive urging coastal provinces and cities from Quang Ninh to Kien Giang to quickly inform ship captains and boat owners to take proactive safety measures to protect lives and property.

By Van Phuc – Translated by Thuy Doan