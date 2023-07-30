Heavy rain causes severe damage in Mekong Delta

On July 29, the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development in Hau Giang Province reported that heavy rains in recent days had resulted in the damage of nearly 5,000 hectares of rice crops in the region.

Among the affected crops, approximately 3,600 hectares of summer-autumn rice were ready for harvest, and over 1,300 hectares of winter-spring rice had just been sown.

In Kien Giang Province, on July 29, the local authorities and relevant agencies mandated the temporary suspension of all ship and boat operations between the mainland and the islands, namely Kien Hai, Phu Quoc, Kien Luong, and Ha Tien, due to the impact of typhoon No.2. Passengers who had pre-booked tickets were assisted by the operating companies to either reschedule their trips or obtain refunds for their tickets.

The heavy rain also caused many tourists to be stranded in Phu Quoc City, and some of them had to opt for air travel instead. On July 29, the tourism industry in Kien Giang Province called on hotels and guesthouses in Phu Quoc City to provide support by offering meals and reducing room charges for the affected tourists.

Continuous heavy rainfall on July 28 and 29 caused extensive flooding in Rach Gia City (Kien Giang Province), with water levels reaching over 0.5 meters in some areas. Additionally, localized flooding was reported in the regions of Ben Tram Hamlet, Cua Duong Commune, and Cua Can Commune in Phu Quoc City.

According to the forecast, thunderstorms with rainfall are anticipated to persist in the afternoon and evening in the Northern region until August 3, while the daytime will remain hot and sunny. In the Southern and Central Highlands regions, the rainy conditions are expected to continue for several more days, with an estimated rainfall of approximately 20-50mm on July 30 and over 100mm in some areas.