Heavy rain causes landslides on Bao Loc Pass, floods on National Highway 55

Continuous heavy rain has resulted in the erosion of some sections of National Highway 20 passing through Bao Loc Pass.

On July 30, around noon, multiple parts of Bao Loc Pass in Lam Dong Province were hit by landslides, causing significant travel difficulties for vehicles.

According to reports, there are three landslide areas on National Highway 20 passing through Bao Loc Pass, and fallen trees are obstructing the road, making it difficult for vehicles to travel.

Upon receiving the report of the incident, the local authorities acted swiftly and deployed excavators to the site to clear the road of the debris.

Furthermore, traffic police units from Madaguoi Police Station under the Lam Dong Provincial Police were also dispatched to the landslide areas to regulate the traffic flow.

Nevertheless, the landslide's timing caused extended traffic congestion for vehicles traveling from Lam Dong to the Southern provinces via National Highway 20, particularly in the direction towards Bao Loc City.

It has been reported that as of the early afternoon on July 30, the rainfall measured at Bao Loc Pass had exceeded 195mm, while the foothills of the pass in Da M'ri Town, Da Huoai District, recorded a substantial amount of rainfall of 130mm as well.

Later that evening, a significant amount of soil collapsed at the site of Madaguoi Police Station, spilling onto the road and knocking a 51-seat passenger bus, blocking Bao Loc Pass.

As a result, some vehicles opted to take an alternate route via National Highway 55, traveling from Bao Loc City to Binh Thuan Province. However, they encountered landslides along that route as well.