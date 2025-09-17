Health sector further expands access to advanced cancer treatments

The Ho Chi Minh City Oncology Hospital and Johnson & Johnson Vietnam Company Limited signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on collaboration in preventing and treating lung and prostate cancer.

The collaboration aims to improve cancer treatment services in Vietnam.

The event demonstrates the determination of both parties to apply cutting-edge medical solutions to improve the lives of Vietnamese patients and expand access to advanced treatment methods through close collaboration with the domestic healthcare system.

Under the agreement, the partnership will focus on optimizing treatment regimens for lung and prostate cancer, thereby improving procedures, enhancing patient experience, and achieving better treatment results.

Representatives of the Ho Chi Minh City Oncology Hospital and Johnson & Johnson Vietnam at the MoU signing ceremony.

The collaboration will cover improving awareness and diagnosis of EGFR exon 20 insertion mutations in NSCLC (a key biomarker in lung cancer); expanding the use of next-generation sequencing (NGS); fostering knowledge exchange and medical training; and building capacity among healthcare professionals in the application of novel therapies.

The collaboration will also foster multidisciplinary coordination involving oncologists, surgeons, radiologists, clinical pharmacists and nurses to ensure comprehensive care.

Additionally, the MoU will bolster cooperation between Ho Chi Minh City Oncology Hospital and 13 regional satellite hospitals across the Mekong Delta, Southeastern and Central regions, thereby giving patients greater opportunities for early and accurate diagnosis.

Mr. Upendra Patkie, General Director of Johnson & Johnson Vietnam, stated that through this partnership, the company would help patients nationwide gain access to advanced therapies, strengthen professional expertise and improve quality of life, as well as dedicate to advancing cancer care and shape a healthier future for Vietnam.

According to Globalcan statistics, lung cancer is the third most common cancer in Vietnam, with more than 24,000 new cases recorded in 2022. Lung cancer further ranks as the second leading cause of cancer-related deaths, accounting for over 22,000 fatalities annually. Meanwhile, prostate cancer is emerging as a growing health concern among men in Vietnam. In 2022, nearly 5,900 new cases were reported, making it one of the five most common cancers among men and accounting for about 2.3 percent of cancer-related deaths.

By Thanh Son- Translated by Huyen Huong