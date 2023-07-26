Health minister offers incense to martyr, doctor Dang Thuy Tram

Minister of Health Dao Hong Lan yesterday led a delegation to visit the family of Doan Ngoc Tram who is the mother of martyr and doctor Dang Thuy Tram.

This visit is one of the activities on the occasion of the 76th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs' Day (July 27, 1947- 2023).

At the private house of Ms. Doan Ngoc Tram, Minister Dao Hong Lan and all delegation members solemnly offered incense and flowers to express their sincere gratitude to martyr and doctor Dang Thuy Tram.

The minister also sent best wishes of health and happiness to the martyr’s mother and all family members.

Previously, in order to pay tribute to the martyrs and those people with meritorious services, the Ministry of Health planned to implement incense-and-flower offering ceremonies, ceremonies to commemorate heroes and martyrs in provinces of Quang Tri, Ha Giang, Ha Tinh and so on; organize meetings and perform examinations and treatment for the relatives of wounded soldiers, martyrs, civil servants and employees at headquarter of the Ministry of Health.