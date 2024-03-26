International

Head of Vietnamese pagoda in Myanmar honoured with noble title

Venerable Thich Thien Ngoc, head of Dai Phuoc (Mahapunnavihara) Pagoda in Myanmar, has been honoured with “Saddhamma Jotikadhaja”, a noble title from the Myanmar Government.

head_of_vietnamese_pagoda_in_myanmar_honoured_with_noble_title.jpg
A representative of the Myanmar Government (left) presents the “Saddhamma Jotikadhaja” title to Venerable Thich Thien Ngoc at the ceremony on March 24. (Source: VNA)

The Vietnamese monk, who is also a member of the overseas Dharma preaching sub-committee of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha Central Committee, and other monks, nuns, and Buddhist followers with outstanding contributions to the dissemination, preservation, and development of Buddha’s teachings were granted different noble titles at a ceremony held by the Myanmar Government on March 24.

On this occasion, the Vietnamese Embassy in Myanmar sent representatives to attend the event and congratulated Venerable Thich Thien Ngoc on the title.

