HCMC’s youth union members join hands to build Thanh An island commune

Military officers, youth union members, and students participated in a program called “Joining hands to build Thanh An Island Commune” in Can Gio District, HCMC on July 28.

Military officers and youth union members offer gifts to policy beneficiary families in Thanh An Commune, Can Gio District. (Photo: SGGP)

The event was jointly organized by the Thanh An Border Guard Station, the Youth Union of Can Gio District, and volunteers of the Mua He Xanh (Green Summer) campaign who are students of the HCMC University of Technology and Education and the University of Economics and Law of the Viet Nam National University - HCMC (VNU-HCM).

The event included meaningful activities, such as offering incense at the Memorial Room for late President Ho Chi Minh; presenting toys to children, organizing a legislative session and an exhibition on Southeast Asian countries, and carrying out social welfare work to support policy beneficiary families, disadvantaged people and children.

The organizers also offered gifts and scholarships to students, repaired classrooms and restrooms at the Thanh An Kindergarten, resented gifts to the Thanh An Healthcare Station, and organized a cultural performance marking the 77th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs Day.

Offering gifts to policy beneficiary families and disadvantaged households in Thanh An Commune (Photo: SGGP)

The program is one of the activities celebrating the 30th anniversary of summer volunteer programs and campaigns of the youth in the southern metropolis

It is also a significant activity in the Hanh Quan Xanh ( young soldiers join social voluntary works) campaign, promoting the spirit of enthusiasm and volunteerism among the youth union members in building new-style rural area, developing society and economy in the locality, strengthening solidarity among members of the youth unions

By Minh Hieu – Translated by Kim Khanh