HCMC's VFF Committee congratulates Muslims on Raya Aidil Adha festival

The Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Committee of HCMC on June 12 held a get-together with the municipal representative board of the Muslim community and representatives of mosques and oratories on the occasion of the Raya Aidil Adha festival.

Pham Minh Tuan (first right) , Vice Chairman of the VFF Committee of HCMC, hands over presents to the representative board of the Muslim community in the city. (Photo: SGGP)

Addressing the event, Pham Minh Tuan, Vice Chairman of the VFF Committee of HCMC, highly appreciated the representative board of the Muslim community in the city, management boards of mosques and oratories in upholding the virtue spirit of Nabi Muhammad, raising the national pride, accompanying residents to overcome difficulties and challenges, and positively participating in charity activities and emulation movements of the southern hub.

Their actions have helped to improve the material and spiritual lives of the city's people in general and Muslims in particular, contributing to promoting economic development and maintaining political stability, he said.

Tuan hoped that they would continue to stay united and collaborate with the VFF Committees at all levels to raise Muslims' awareness about the country's integration and development. They are also expected to mobilize people to participate in building cultural families, promoting the quintessence of national culture, and contributing to preserving and developing an advanced Vietnamese culture that is rich in national identity.

Chau Ly, chief of the office of the city's Muslim community representative board, said that Muslims in the city still face many difficulties. However, thanks to the support and assistance of the administration, local agencies, and organizations, their lives have been relatively stable.

The representative board has conducted communication work properly so that the management boards of the mosques and oratories understand and comply with the Party's policies and the State's laws, he noted.

Vietnamplus