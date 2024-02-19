HCMC’s trade unions support over 42,660 members, workers to celebrate Tet

The trade unions of industrial parks and export processing zones in HCMC spent nearly VND25 billion (more than US$1 million) to care for more than 42,660 trade union members and workers on Tet holidays.

The Labor Federation of the city coordinated with trade unions of industrial parks and export processing zones in HCMC to offer free train tickets to disadvantaged families of employees. (Photo: SGGP)

The trade unions coordinated with units and partners to organize online and in-person subsidized goods fairs to serve workers at nine industrial parks and export processing zones in the city and other programs to support over 23,450 trade union members in difficult circumstances.

There was a “Tet for gatherings and tribute” program caring for more than 1,000 disadvantaged families of employees who have not planned to return to their hometown on the Lunar New Year.

In addition, the trade unions offered Tet gifts to 3,549 workers who are living in difficult circumstances in low-quality boarding houses and tenements and organized the third “Workers Enjoy Tet in the City” program at Dam Sen Cultural Park with the participation of about 11,044 workers’ families.

Besides, the Labor Federation of the city coordinated with trade unions of industrial parks and export processing zones in HCMC to offer 65 free flight tickets and train tickets to 576 households with 1,789 people who have not returned to their hometown to celebrate Tet for many consecutive years.

Enterprises’ trade unions in the city spent more than 450 billion to support 200,000 employees to enjoy a warm and happy Tet.

By Hong Hai - Translated by Kim Khanh