HCMC’s tourism sector utilizes virtual tourist guides to support int'l visitors

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism will utilize smart tourism to lure tourists, comprising virtual travel assistants and virtual tourist guides.

Some travel agencies in Ho Chi Minh City have just informed that they put virtual travel guides into presentations at the information and support stations for foreign tourists in Ho Chi Minh City in particular and in Vietnam in general.

Many virtual tourist guides have been applied on double-decker buses to explore the city's sights and at some tourist sites.

General Director of Anh Viet Hop on Hop off Vietnam Company Nguyen Khoa Luan shared that double-decker buses of the compnay had been equipped presentation system with various languages, including Vietnamese, English, French, Chinese, Spanish and so on serving domestic and international tourists.

Director of the Tourism Promotion Center under the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism Nguyen Cam Tu said that the department has always innovated and updated the functions of HCMC tourism apps and applied information technology to support tourism enterprises to promote smart tourism products.

Via the tourism apps, the travelers will be provided information related to destinations, tourist facilities, restaurants, shops, tourist events, tour programs and so on based on geographical maps integrating tourist information to help visitors easily access and search for Ho Chi Minh City tourism information.

Visitors can now experience Virtual Reality (VR) for presentations from different languages in English, French, Chinese and so on introducing various tourist sites.

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism has proactively innovated and utilized social media platforms Facebook, TikTok, Instagram, Youtube and so on to promote tourism activities.

The HCMC tourism sector sets the target of welcoming six million international travelers with a total revenue of VND190 trillion (nearly US$8 billion) from tourists in 2024.

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism has planned to collaborate with the relevant departments and enterprises in the implementation of various solutions, including accelerating the project of smart tourism in the period 2020 - 2023.