HCMC’s police chief visits former Party, State, Public Security leaders

Major General Le Hong Nam, Director of the HCMC Public Security Department led a delegation of police officers to visit former Party, State leaders, heads of the Ministry of Public Security, and the HCMC Department of Public Security on August 11.

The visit aims to mark the 78th anniversary of Traditional Day of the People's Police Force (19/8/1945 – 2023), and National Day (September 2).

The delegation paid visits to former Prime Minister, former Politburo Member, former Deputy Minister of Public Security Nguyen Tan Dung; former Politburo Member, former Minister of Public Security General Le Hong Anh; former Standing Deputy Prime Minister, former Deputy Minister of Public Security and former Director of the HCMC Public Security Department Truong Hoa Binh.

The city’s police officers offered gifts and wished former leaders good health and a happy life.

Major General Le Hong Nam expressed his determination to continuously promote the glorious tradition and achievements of the former leaders to lead the municipal Public Security force and build it to be clean and strong, excellently complete assigned tasks as well as ensure the maintenance of political security and social order in the city.

On the same day, Deputy Director of the HCMC Department of Public Security, Colonel Le Quang Dao visited the families of former late Party General Secretary Nguyen Van Linh, late Minister of Public Security Pham Hung, late head of the Security Department of the Central Bureau of the South Pham Thai Buong, former Deputy Director of the HCMC Department of Public Security Pham Ngoc Khuong, former Director of the Fire Prevention and Fighting and Rescue Police Division and former Deputy Director of the HCMC Department of Public Security Tran Trieu Duong.