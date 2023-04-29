HCMC’s People’s Council, People's Committee headquarters welcomes 1,500 visitors

This morning, April 29, the National-Grade Architectural Heritage Site of Ho Chi Minh City's People's Council and People's Committee headquarters at 86 Le Thanh Ton Street, District 1, opened its doors to visitors for the first time.

It is anticipated that on April 29 and 30, the headquarters will receive approximately 1,500 visitors. This marks the first time that the headquarters is welcoming guests and serves as a new tourism attraction, adding excitement to the holiday season in HCMC.

Amidst the crowd of visitors, Nguyen Dung, living in Binh Thanh District, could not contain his delight and expressed how fortunate he was to have the opportunity to explore the exquisite beauty of the National-Grade Architectural Heritage Site at the headquarters of HCMC's People's Council and People's Committee.

Le Bich Ngoc, a 10th-grade student residing in District 3 of HCMC, said there is a significant difference in discovering information about the monument in person rather than just through television or the press. She expressed her gratitude for the tour as it helped to enhance her historical knowledge and enrich her life experiences.

The Department of Tourism of HCMC has stated that, according to the plan, the tour program will consist of 48 groups, with each group accommodating 30 guests (totaling approximately 1,500 guests) on April 29 and 30. The morning tours will commence at 8 a.m. and conclude at 12 p.m., while the afternoon tours will start at 1 p.m. and end at 5 p.m. Each will last for 60 minutes.

The headquarters of the People's Council and People's Committee of HCMC is a prime example of early 20th-century artistic architectural style. In late 2020, this building was recognized as a National-Grade Architectural Heritage Site by the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism.

The primary block on Le Thanh Ton Street, apart from the new block constructed on the old 213 Dong Khoi apartment block, was built between 1898 and 1909. This area was known as Hôtel de Ville during the French colonial era and was also called Dinh Xa Tay. The building's exterior design incorporates numerous European architectural styles, including a Renaissance architectural layout, Baroque and Rococo relief decoration, and Art Nouveau iron doors.

