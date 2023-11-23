HCMC’s outstanding models visit Uncle Ho’s hometown

Delegates who were honored with the "HCMC Silent and Noble Role Model" award visited Uncle Ho's Hometown in Hoang Tru Village of Kim Lien Commune in Nam Dan District, Nghe An province on November 23.

The visit is part of the “Journey to the Origin “that is held for individuals and 130 organizations for their outstanding and silent contributions to the social community in the city in 2014-2022 by the Council of Emulation and Commendation of HCMC.

The delegation visited the traditional three-room house of Mr. Nguyen Sinh Sac, President Ho Chi Minh’s father, in Sen Village. The house was built by the locals after he succeeded in the Junior Doctorate exams in 1901. In the house, two sets of plank beds, a bed, a wooden box, a cabinet, and a black wooden tray are preserved.

The HCMC’s delegates offered incense and flowers to the late President Ho Chi Minh at his memorial house in Sen Village.

The delegation also visited the tomb of Mrs Hoang Thi Loan, Uncle Ho's mother, on Dong Tranh Mountain peak and Truong Bon National Historical Relic Site which was used to transport supplies to the southern battlefield during the American war. Truong Bon saw 1,240 of them laying down their lives on the battlefield.