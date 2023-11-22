HCMC’s outstanding models visit President Ho Chi Minh's Mausoleum

Delegates who were honored with the "HCMC Silent and Noble Role Model" award offered flowers and paid tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his mausoleum in Hanoi on November 22.

Attending the visit to President Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum was Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai, Chairwoman of the municipal People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le, Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front in HCMC Tran Kim Yen, Secretary of the Party Committee of District 1 To Thi Bich Chau, Chairwoman of the HCMC Women Union Nguyen Tran Phuong Tran, Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front in HCMC Pham Minh Tuan, Deputy Director of the HCMC Department of Internal Affairs Nguyen Duy Tan, and more than 100 delegates who are typical examples honored with the "HCMC Silent and Noble Role Model" title.

The HCMC delegation remembered the revolutionary life and the great contributions made by late President Ho Chi Minh to the struggle for national liberation and independence. The city’s leaders pledged to continue to promote studying and following President Ho Chi Minh's ideology, morality, and lifestyle.

Speaking at the incense offering ceremony, Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front in HCMC Pham Minh Tuan said that HCMC has honored 488 individuals and 130 organizations for their outstanding and silent contributions to the social community in the city since 2014.

Honored people and organizations are typical examples of working and doing the work to the best of their abilities as well as contributing to the social community and building a civilized, modern, sentimental city.

Among the honored individuals is Ms. Phan Thi Kich from Cu Chi District who bought an air pump bike pressure to add air to deflated bike tires of students free of charge for over 16 years.

Ms. Pham Thi Hong Lan from Tan Binh District often organizes calligraphy paint programs to raise funds for disadvantaged children and people in the revolutionary base D, offers free meals to poor patients, and provides free eye surgical support for patients with financial difficulties.

Ms. Huynh Thi Tuoi has offered free charity classes and essential school supplies to more than 870 underprivileged children from 1989 to the present.

The Ban Tay Am (Warm Hands) fund has offered free meals, organized zero-dong markets to serve for free people with difficult circumstances, and poor households, and given school tools to students for over ten years.

The HCMC delegation previously visited Van Mieu–Quoc Tu Giam (Temple of Literature) and plans to pay a visit to Uncle Ho's Hometown is situated in Sen Village, Kim Lien Commune, Nam Dan District, Nghe An province.