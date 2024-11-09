HCMC’s delegation pays visit to soldiers, locals on islands

A ceremony to see off the delegation of HCMC's leaders and officials to visit local people and soldiers of the Naval Regions 2 and 5 on duty on DK1/10 Platform and the southwestern islands was held at the Marine Brigade 125 in HCMC on November 9.

Leaders and officials offer incense and flowers to the memorial monument commemorating heroic martyrs of the secret fleet of transport ships carrying weapons for the southern battlefield in wartime, also known as “No Number Naval Ships” at the Naval Region 2 Command’s Marine Brigade 125 in HCMC’s Thu Duc City. (Photo: SGGP)

The delegation was led by Rear Admiral Pham Nhu Xuan, Deputy Commander of the Vietnam People's Navy, and Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee cum Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of HCMC Nguyen Phuoc Loc with the participation of 167 delegates including leaders and representatives of the Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee, Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee, political and social organizations, departments, Thu Duc City, districts, businesses and outstanding individuals of HCMC.

Attending the send-off ceremony were Standing Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai, former Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Vo Thi Dung, Head of the HCMC Party Committee's Inspection Commission Tran Kim Yen, Head of the HCMC Party Committee's Commission for Mass Mobilization Nguyen Manh Cuong, Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Council Pham Thanh Kien and Vice Chairwoman of the People’s Committee of the city Tran Thi Dieu Thuy.

Delegates offer flowers to Colonel Le Ba Quan, Commander of Naval Region 2, and Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee cum Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of HCMC Nguyen Phuoc Loc. (Photo: SGGP)

Before the departure, the delegation of leaders and officials of the city offered incense and flowers to the memorial monument commemorating heroic martyrs of the secret fleet of transport ships carrying weapons for the southern battlefield in wartime, also known as “No Number Naval Ships” at the Naval Region 2 Command’s Marine Brigade 125 in HCMC’s Thu Duc City, and memorial service for martyrs who sacrificed their lives to protect Vietnam's sea and island sovereignty.

The city’s delegation will pay visits to soldiers and locals on Hon Khoai, Tho Chu, Hon Chuoi, Nam Du, Hon Doc, Phu Quoc , Con Dao and the DK1/10 platform. The trip will run until November 16.

Delegates will participate in exchanges with leaders and officers of the Naval Regions 2 and 5, and soldiers on duty on KN 290 ship; and join sports activities and offer gifts to the officers, soldiers, and residents on the islands and DK1 platforms.

Standing Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai offers incense to the memorial monument commemorating heroic martyrs of the secret fleet of transport ships at the Naval Region 2 Command’s Marine Brigade 125 in HCMC’s Thu Duc City. (Photo: SGGP)

Rear Admiral Pham Nhu Xuan, Deputy Commander of the Vietnam People's Navy (R), and Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee cum Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of HCMC Nguyen Phuoc Loc offer incense to martyrs. (Photo: SGGP)

Leaders and officials offer incense and flowers to the memorial monument commemorating heroic martyrs of the “No Number Naval Ships” . (Photo: SGGP)

Rear Admiral Pham Nhu Xuan, Deputy Commander of the Vietnam People's Navy (L) meets soldiers before the trip. (Photo: SGGP)

Delegates attend the journey. (Photo: SGGP)

By Quang Huy – Translated by Kim Khanh