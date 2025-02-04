Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC's ODA disbursement rate reaches 63.48 percent in 2024

SGGP

Around 63.48 percent of Ho Chi Minh City's allocated ODA funds were disbursed in 2024.

18-tphcm-4737-9383.jpg
A corner of Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: SGGP)

The HCMC People's Committee has just reported on the situation of mobilizing, managing and using ODA capital and preferential loans in 2024. As of December 31, 2024, HCMC has disbursed 31.13 percent of ODA capital as planned for projects.

By the end of January 2025, projections indicate that this rate will rise to 63.48 percent, amounting to over VND3,700 billion. Notably, the urban railway project No. 1 (Ben Thanh - Suoi Tien) has reached full completion and is now operational. Meanwhile, the progress of projects on improving the water environment and environmental sanitation is still being accelerated.

The Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee has identified several factors hindering ODA disbursement, including complex payment procedures, lengthy investment policy adjustments, and insufficient capacity among implementing organizations.

Due to the significant demand for attracting ODA capital and preferential loans for infrastructure development, Ho Chi Minh City advises the Ministry of Planning and Investment to persist in its efforts to support and enhance ODA funding for key infrastructure projects in the near future.

By Mai Hoa - Translated by Anh Quan

