HCMC’s leaders pay Tet visits to former leaders, workers

Delegations of HCMC’s officials led by leaders paid visits and extended Tet greetings to former leaders, workers, and collectives in the city on February 1.

Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Bui Xuan Cuong (4th, L) visits to Colonel General Huynh Ngoc Son, former members of the Party Central Committee and former Deputy Chairman of the National Assembly (NA). (Photo: SGGP)

Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Bui Xuan Cuong paid pre-Tet visits to former Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of the city Le Manh Ha; and Colonel General Huynh Ngoc Son, former members of the Party Central Committee and former Deputy Chairman of the National Assembly (NA).

The delegation also offered incense to commemorate and extended Tet wishes with abundant happiness and health to the family of Mr. Phan Van Dang, the late former member of the Party Central Committee, Deputy Secretary of the Central Committee of the Southern Department, Vice Chairman of the National Assembly Standing Committee.

The delegation visits former Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of the city Le Manh Ha. (Photo: SGGP)

On the same day, Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Bui Xuan Cuong inspected the construction sites of key works in Tan Son Nhat International Airport and wished workers a new year full of happiness, good health, and peace.

The Vice Chairman of the city attended a launching ceremony of an emulation movement marking the Lunar New Year 2024, the 94th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) (February 3, 1930 - 2024), and the 49th anniversary of southern liberation and national reunification (April 30, 1975-2024) that was held at the Terminal 3, Tan Son Nhat International Airport.

Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Bui Xuan Cuong extends Tet greetings to workers at the construction sites of key works in Tan Son Nhat International Airport. (Photo: SGGP)

At the launching ceremony of an emulation movement (Photo: SGGP)

On February 1, an HCMC delegation of National Assembly (NA) deputies, including former Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Thien Nhan, Head of the Inspection Commission of the HCMC Party Committee Duong Ngoc Hai, Ha Phuoc Thang, deputy head of the special tasks division of the HCMC delegation of National Assembly (NA) deputies presented 100 Tet gifts to disadvantaged women and children of Binh Tan District.

Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc and leaders of District 7 offered gifts and sent the best wishes for a happy New Year to secretaries of the Party organizations in the district.

Former Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Thien Nhan presents gifts to children in Binh Tan District. (Photo: SGGP)

Head of the Inspection Commission of the HCMC Party Committee Duong Ngoc Hai extends Tet greetings to children in Binh Tan District. (Photo: SGGP)

Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc and leaders of District 7 offer gifts and send the best wishes for a happy New Year to secretaries of the Party organizations in the district. (Photo: SGGP)

By staff writers - Translated by Kim Khanh