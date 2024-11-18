HCMC’s leaders attend Great National Solidarity Festival in districts

A Great National Solidarity Festival was held by quarters 10 and 11 in An Phu Dong Ward of District 12, HCMC on November 17. Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen attended the event.

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen (2nd, L) offers gifts to the quarters 10 and 11 in An Phu Dong Ward of District 12. (Photo: SGGP)

The ceremony aims to mark the 94th anniversary of the Traditional Day of Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) (November 18, 1930 - 2024).

Speaking at the meeting, Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen highly appreciated the efforts and achievements of the two quarters in building a strong community and creating innovative ideas to implement movements and campaigns in the city, especially the “Flowers in the Canal" work with 200 flower pots along Sau Suu and Vo Dong Nhi canals.

The city Party Chief also praised the spirit of great solidarity, self-reliance and self-management, and promoting the traditional cultural values of the country.

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen offers gifts to residents of the quarters 10 and 11 in An Phu Dong Ward of District 12. (Photo: SGGP)

The Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee suggested that the Party committees, government, political-social organizations, and the local Vietnam Fatherland Front Committees continue to promote their achievements and improve the sectors that have not yet been fully recognized, focusing on building the Ho Chi Minh Cultural Space, mobilizing people to participate in movements and campaigns, and carrying out works to celebrate the 50th anniversary of southern liberation and national reunification (April 30, 1975-2025).

Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le attends the Great National Solidarity Festival which is held by the hamlets 3, 3A, 3B, and 3C in Phuoc Vinh An Commune of Cu Chi District. (Photo: SGGP)

Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Bui Xuan Cuong attends the Great National Solidarity Festival in quarter 2 in Tan Thuan Dong Ward of District 7. (Photo: SGGP)

On the same day, Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le attended the Great National Solidarity Festival which was held by the hamlets 3, 3A, 3B, and 3C in Phuoc Vinh An Commune of Cu Chi District.

Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Bui Xuan Cuong attended the Great National Solidarity Festival in quarter 2 in Tan Thuan Dong Ward of District 7.

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen honors outstanding people of the movement “Good People, Good Deeds”. (Photo: SGGP)

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen (5th,R) and Chairman of the People's Commitee of District 12 Tran Hoang Danh offers certificates of merit to the exemplary individuals of the quarters 10 and 11 in An Phu Dong Ward of District 12. (Photo: SGGP)

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen offers gifts to residents of the quarters 10 and 11 in An Phu Dong Ward of District 12. (Photo: SGGP)

Cu Chi District's authorities offer gifts to students. (Photo: SGGP)

Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le and Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee Ngo Thanh Son hand over presents to disadvantaged people in the district. (Photo: SGGP)

Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Bui Xuan Cuong attend the inauguration ceremony of the project expanding alley No.6 on Tran Van Khanh Street in District 7's Tan Thuan Dong Ward. (Photo: SGGP)

Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Bui Xuan Cuong (C) and Secretary of the Party Commitee of District 7 Hoang Minh Tuan Anh visit local people in District 7

Related News HCMC’s chairman attends Great National Solidarity Festival in Can Gio

By staff writers - Translated by Kim Khanh