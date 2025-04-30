HCMC’s leader outlines bold vision for prosperous, compassionate future

Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper has conducted an interview with Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc of the HCMC People’s Committee on the determination to lay a robust foundation for a brighter HCMC as a beacon of happiness.

Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc is conducting an on-site survey of the Urban Beautification Project for housing areas on and along canals in District 8 of HCMC (Photo: SGGP)

When asked about his thoughts on the upcoming 50th anniversary of the South’s liberation and national reunification, Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc shared that drawing invaluable lessons and building upon the profound significance of this vital victory, HCMC, with unwavering will and determination, has navigated numerous challenges and trials over the past 50 years, achieving truly monumental successes.

It is no exaggeration to say that the city has been the wellspring and testing ground for many pivotal policies, particularly those driving the national market economy. The city stands as a vibrant hub for culture, education, science and technology, and groundbreaking innovation, a focal point for international engagement and cooperation. Indeed, HCMC is widely recognized as the nation’s leading center for economic and cultural diplomacy.

HCMC places significant emphasis on policies to show gratitude, prioritizing social security and welfare, with the well-being of its dwellers as the paramount concern. Throughout the development, social welfare initiatives have consistently progressed in tandem with economic growth, guided by the fundamental principle of “leaving no one behind”.

Crucially, the city tirelessly cultivates the tradition of solidarity and compassion within the community, a spirit vividly demonstrated during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic and evident in the successful implementation of social policies and sustainable poverty reduction programs.

The Chairman then, as the city leader, listed important strategies for the development of HCMC in 2025 and the following years.

In 2025, HCMC is focused on a landmark 50th reunification anniversary alongside crucial Party Congress preparations. The city is determined to dismantle investment barriers, revitalize stalled projects, and optimize its administrative structure for greater efficiency and impact. These demanding tasks are driven by the overarching ambition to build a prosperous, civilized, modern, compassionate, dynamic, and creative metropolis, reinforcing its position as Vietnam’s leading economic engine and pioneering development model.

HCMC is prioritizing a “1 center – 4 high-leveled hubs – 1 strategy” for advancement. This includes establishing an International Financial Center (IFC) to escape the middle-income trap, developing a multi-faceted Hi-tech Center, a Hi-tech Industrial Park, high-quality education and healthcare hubs. The city will strategically zone areas with incentives to attract global leaders in technology, education, and healthcare, alongside investing in synchronized transport and digital infrastructure.

Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc then mentioned potential strengths that HCMC can take advantage of to manifest the above goals.

HCMC, a vital international and regional trade hub and Vietnam’s economic engine, boasts unique “special resources”. These include its strategic location, rich cultural heritage, abundant and skilled human capital, a dynamic cadre team, and a thriving entrepreneurial ecosystem with major domestic and international corporations. Proudly leveraging these inherent strengths, the city is strategically positioning itself for continued development and sustained economic growth on both regional and global stages.

This year, the city will continue to review, supplement, and implement breakthrough solutions to achieve the socio-economic targets for the 2020-2025 period, with a primary focus on achieving a Gross Regional Domestic Product (GRDP) growth rate of 8.5 percent or higher, striving for over 10 percent. Alongside this are specific targets such as achieving 100 percent disbursement of public investment capital, mobilizing over VND620 trillion (US$23.8 billion) for development investment, and reaching a budget revenue exceeding VND520 trillion ($20 billion).

He then explained the significance of the guiding principles of “5 truths – 7 dares – 5 transparent aspects” in activities of all civil servants and public employees. These are:

think truthfully, speak truthfully, act truthfully, achieve true effectiveness, and ensure the people truly benefit;

dare to think, dare to speak, dare to do, dare to take responsibility, dare to innovate and be creative, dare to confront difficulties and challenges, and dare to act for the common good;

transparency as to people, tasks, responsibilities, timelines, and results.

This means that every project, initiative, or task undertaken must stem from genuine needs, with the ultimate outcome being tangible benefits for city dwellers. Furthermore, for each project, the city will assess the performance of agencies, organizations, and individual managers based on task completion timelines and deliverables.

Finally, Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc voiced his own message to all civil servants, public employees, and cadres in the city.

It is necessary to transform public administration into a truly service-oriented system, placing individuals and businesses at the heart of operations, recognizing them as the primary beneficiaries of service and as vital drivers of development.

The performance must be objectively assessed. There have been instances where the services to people and businesses have fallen short, with ongoing concerns regarding cumbersome administrative procedures and protracted processing times. Therefore, it is high time to transform the administrative system into one of the city’s key strengths, effectively serving its development.

Achieving the ambitious goals above demands unwavering political will from every cadre and party member, especially leaders, who must own their responsibilities. The city’s proud traditions and “special resources” must be carefully harnessed to resolutely build a prosperous, civilized, modern, happy, and compassionate metropolis.

By igniting this ambition collectively, with passion and strategic thinking, HCMC can transform limitations into opportunities for advancement. This requires a unified effort from all levels of leadership and every dedicated civil servant, public employee acting as architects of development and agents of change, to elevate the city to new heights.

"I firmly believe that with our inherent potentials and advantages, coupled with resolute determination, decisive action, and the effective exploitation of the city’s “special resources”, working with both dedication and intellect, and with a spirit of unity and synergy, we will achieve the goals we have set.” Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc of the HCMC People’s Committee

By Ngo Binh – Translated by Thanh Tam