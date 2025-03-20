HCMC’s leader inspects projects celebrating Reunification Day

A delegation led by Vice Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Ho Chi Minh City, Nguyen Thi Kim Thuy, on March 19 inspected key projects and programs celebrating Reunification Day in Tan Binh District.

Vice Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Ho Chi Minh City, Nguyen Thi Kim Thuy, speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

The Standing Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Tan Binh District has registered to implement four district-level projects to mark the 50th anniversary of Southern Liberation and National Reunification (April 30, 1975–2025), including releasing a publication honoring 50 exemplary models in the district, building and repairing 19 charity houses for disadvantaged households, mobilizing support for the "For Green Truong Sa Archipelago” program launched by Ho Chi Minh City, and honoring 50 outstanding officials of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of the district.

The delegation of Ho Chi Minh City's officials attend the groundbreaking ceremony of charity houses. (Photo: SGGP)

As of present, the district has completed and handed over three new houses and repaired 16 charity houses with a total cost of over VND740 million (US$28,888). The amount of money mobilized in support of the "For Green Truong Sa Archipelago” program has surpassed the set target.

The district will continue to implement and complete the construction and handover of eight charity houses during the 50th anniversary of Southern Liberation and National Reunification.

In addition, the Standing Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of 15 wards in Tan Binh District has registered and implemented 33 projects with a total estimated cost of VND3.4 billion.

Vice Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Ho Chi Minh City, Nguyen Thi Kim Thuy (R) inspects key projects and programs celebrating Reunification Day in Tan Binh District. (Photo: SGGP)

Vice Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Thi Kim Thuy hoped that the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committees at all levels would continue to improve the quality and accelerate the implementation progress of the projects, complete and hand over the eight charity houses before April 15, promote the “All people unite to build new-style rural and civilized urban areas” campaign, the "For the poor” program, and others.

By Cam Tuyet—Translated by Kim Khanh