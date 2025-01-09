HCMC’s leader extends Tet greetings to Army Academy in Da Lat

A delegation of Ho Chi Minh City led by Head of the Internal Affairs Committee of the municipal Party Committee, Ngo Minh Chau, visited and extended Tet greetings to the Army Academy in Da Lat City, Lam Dong Province, on January 8.

The Army Academy of the Ministry of Defense has trained thousands of regiment and division commanders, staff officers, specialists in various military branches, and local military officials, including many commanders and staff officers of Ho Chi Minh City.

During the visit, Mr. Ngo Minh Chau shared information on Ho Chi Minh City's socio-economic situation in 2024 and the preparations for the upcoming Tet holiday.

Although 2024 faced many challenges, Ho Chi Minh City, with the spirit of sharing, has organized 43 trips to visit localities and military units to offer spiritual encouragement and take care of residents and military officers for the upcoming Lunar New Year.

Head of the Internal Affairs Committee of the municipal Party Committee, Ngo Minh Chau, emphasized that the Army Academy has a traditional relationship with Ho Chi Minh City and has been training many officers and commanders for the city every year.

On this occasion, the Ho Chi Minh City delegation conveyed Tet greetings and New Year wishes from the leadership of the City Party Committee to the Board of Directors and staff of the Army Academy. The city’s leaders hoped that the academy would continue to develop and train more defense officials for the country, including Ho Chi Minh City.

At the meeting, Major General Tran Danh Khai, Political Commissar of the Army Academy, expressed his gratitude for the affection of the officers, soldiers, and people of Ho Chi Minh City that have been presented to the academy over the past years. He also wished for Ho Chi Minh City to continue achieving many successes in all fields in the coming year.

By Doan Kien—Translated by Kim Khanh