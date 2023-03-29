HCMC shares experience in judicial reform with Laos

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen received Chairman of the Lao National Assembly’s Justice Committee Khampheng Vilaphanh in the city on March 28.

Mr. Nguyen Van Nen emphasized the development of Vietnam-Laos relations and political trust between the two countries has been continuously maintained positively. The two sides have organized annual visits between the Politburos and sessions of the Intergovernmental Committee of the two sides for cooperation promotion in various sectors. In 2022, the two nations successfully organized the Laos-Vietnam Solidarity and Friendship Year marking the 60th founding anniversary of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Laos (September 5, 1962 – 2022) and the 45th year of the singing of the bilateral Treaty of Amity and Cooperation (July 18, 1977 – 2022). Additionally, HCMC hosted many commemorations and received a number of delegations of high-ranking officials of Laotian localities to visit the city.

Last year, a delegation of HCMC high-ranking officials led by Secretary of municipal Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen had a five-day official visit to Vientiane, Champasak and Savannakhet in the Lao People's Democratic Republic from May 25-29 to promote cooperation with Laotian localities in the fields of trade, investment, tourism, healthcare, education and training.

According to the HCMC Party Chief, with the similarities in political regimes, state institutions and legal systems, the coordination between the legislative, executive and judicial agencies of the two countries is very important.

He hoped that the visit of the Laotian delegation will contribute to strengthening the great relationship and special affection between the Parties and people of the two countries.

For his part, Chairman of the Lao National Assembly’s Justice Committee Khampheng Vilaphanh hoped to gain more experience in Vietnam’s judicial reform, including HCMC, to contribute to the newly established Lao National Assembly's Judiciary Committee.

He stressed that he will do his utmost to promote special cooperative relations between Vietnam and Laos.

On the same day, Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le had a working session on the experience of a program for judicial reform in the city with the delegations of high-ranking officials of the Lao National Assembly’s Justice Committee.