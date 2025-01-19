HCMC’s first metro line to operate overnight on Lunar New Year’s Eve

Ho Chi Minh City’s first metro line will extend its operating hours during the upcoming Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday to better serve visitors during the festive season.

Passengers disembark at Ben Thanh station in District 1. (Photo: VNA)

The Department of Transport has announced from January 24 to 28, the metro will operate from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. instead of 10 p.m. as normal.

On New Year’s Eve (January 28), it will extend its operating hours until 2 a.m. the following day to facilitate visitors watching fireworks and celebrating the Lunar New Year holiday.

From January 30 to February 2, the metro will revert to its standard operating hours from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The Ben Thanh – Suoi Tien metro line, linking Ben Thanh Market in District 1 with Suoi Tien Theme Park in Thu Duc City, officially commenced operations on December 22, 2024, and is currently in a fare-free phase.

At present, the metro line operates an average of nine trains daily, with intervals ranging from eight to 12 minutes between services.

In recent weeks, ridership on the metro has surged, peaking on January 1 with over 275,000 passengers.

Fare collection for the metro line is scheduled to begin on January 21.

In addition to these adjustments to the metro operating schedule, the city’s bus system will also modify the number of trips to accommodate travel demands during the Lunar New Year holiday.

Among these modifications, bus route No. 109 (Saigon Bus Station - Tan Son Nhat International Airport) will provide 24-hour service during the holiday period.

Numerous other bus routes connecting to interprovincial bus stations will also maintain operations to serve passengers travelling to and from these locations.

This year, city will host fireworks displays at 15 locations, up seven locations compared to previous years, including two high-altitude sites and thirteen low-altitude locations distributed throughout the city.

The two high-altitude fireworks displays will take place at the Saigon River Tunnel entrance in Thu Duc City and the Ben Duoc Martyrs’ Memorial in Cu Chi District.

Meanwhile, thirteen low-altitude displays will occur at various venues across the city, including the Thao Dien urban area (Thu Duc City), the Rach Dia Bridge area (Nha Be), the Saigon river area near Rach Chiec Bridge (conducted from barges), Dam Sen Cultural Park (District 11), and Ben Noc Memorial Temple (Thu Duc).

These displays will last for 15 minutes and will commence at midnight on January 28 (Lunar New Year's Eve).

On the evening of January 28, the city will also present a 3D light show projected onto Ho Chi Minh City Hall.

Various other activities will take place throughout the city to celebrate the nation's biggest holiday, including the Nguyễn Huệ Flower Street and the Tet Book Festival.

VNA