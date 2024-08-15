HCMC’s departments offer free medical examinations to ethnic minorities

The emulation bloc 4 of the HCMC People’s Committee offered gifts and free medical checkups to disadvantaged students and households of ethnic minorities in Dak R’Tih Commune, Tuy Duc District in Dak Nong Province on August 15.

Delegates offer gifts to disadvantaged students. (Photo: SGGP)

The emulation bloc of the municipal People’s Committee includes seven units consisting of the Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs, Department of Education and Training, Department of Tourism, Department of Culture and Sports, Department of Health, Department of Food Safety and the HCMC youth Volunteer Force.

The emulation bloc 4 of the HCMC People’s Committee gave 30 gifts worth VND500,000 each to poor households, and 260 presents to students in difficult circumstances in Bukoh Village of Dak R’Tih Commune in Tuy Duc District, in the central highlands province of Dak Nong.

Deputy commander of the HCMC Youth Volunteer Force Pham Nguyen Ngoc Ngan offers gifts to disadvantaged students and households of ethnic minorities. (Photo: SGGP)

The program aims to contribute to caring for the ethnic minority people in highland communes living in difficult conditions as well as strengthen the spirit of solidarity, deputy commander of the HCMC Youth Volunteer Force Pham Nguyen Ngoc Ngan said.

Some images of the visit and offering gifts:

By Thu Hoai – Translated by Kim Khanh