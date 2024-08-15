Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC’s departments offer free medical examinations to ethnic minorities

SGGPO

The emulation bloc 4 of the HCMC People’s Committee offered gifts and free medical checkups to disadvantaged students and households of ethnic minorities in Dak R’Tih Commune, Tuy Duc District in Dak Nong Province on August 15.

67.jpg
Delegates offer gifts to disadvantaged students. (Photo: SGGP)

The emulation bloc of the municipal People’s Committee includes seven units consisting of the Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs, Department of Education and Training, Department of Tourism, Department of Culture and Sports, Department of Health, Department of Food Safety and the HCMC youth Volunteer Force.

The emulation bloc 4 of the HCMC People’s Committee gave 30 gifts worth VND500,000 each to poor households, and 260 presents to students in difficult circumstances in Bukoh Village of Dak R’Tih Commune in Tuy Duc District, in the central highlands province of Dak Nong.

66.jpg
Deputy commander of the HCMC Youth Volunteer Force Pham Nguyen Ngoc Ngan offers gifts to disadvantaged students and households of ethnic minorities. (Photo: SGGP)

The program aims to contribute to caring for the ethnic minority people in highland communes living in difficult conditions as well as strengthen the spirit of solidarity, deputy commander of the HCMC Youth Volunteer Force Pham Nguyen Ngoc Ngan said.

Some images of the visit and offering gifts:

68.jpg
69.jpg
70.jpg
71.jpg
72.jpg
73.jpg
By Thu Hoai – Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

The emulation bloc 4 of the HCMC People’s Committee free medical examinations Ethnic minorities

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn