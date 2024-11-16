HCMC's chairman receives ASEAN-Japanese Youth Program’s delegation

Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai hosted a reception for representatives of the Cabinet Office of Japan and governments of Southeast Asian countries of the 48th SSEAYP Program on November 16.

Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai (R) receives Mr. Shunsuke Fujimori, Executive Director of the International Youth Exchange Program at the Cabinet Office of Japan and the ASEAN Member States of the 48th Ship for Southeast Asian and Japanese Youth Program (SSEAYP) 2024. (Photo: SGGP)

The delegation was led by Mr. Shunsuke Fujimori, Executive Director of the International Youth Exchange Program at the Cabinet Office of Japan and the ASEAN Member States of the 48th Ship for Southeast Asian and Japanese Youth Program (SSEAYP) 2024.

Speaking at the meeting, Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee, Phan Van Mai extended a warm welcome to the delegates of the 48th SSEAYP Program.

He added that the visit is a great opportunity for the city's youth in particular and the people of HCMC in general to meet and exchange ideas with outstanding delegates from Southeast Asian countries, Timor-Leste, and Japan.

At the receiving ceremony (Photo: SGGP)

Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai (R) offers a gift to Mr. Shunsuke Fujimori. (Photo: SGGP)

Mr. Shunsuke Fujimori said that this is the first time the ship has restarted after being suspended following a coronavirus outbreak. HCMC is the first destination on this return trip.

He expressed his sincere thanks to the municipal authorities for their warm welcomes and support during his visits over the past few months.

Phan Van Mai informed that HCMC is the major economic and financial hub of Vietnam and plays a key role in implementing the policies, strategies, and cooperation programs between Vietnam, Japan, and ASEAN countries. Currently, the city works closely and cooperatively with the Consulate General and organizations of Japan and ASEAN countries in the city.

He emphasized that the city’s leadership highly appreciates the relationship between HCMC, Japan, ASEAN Member States, and Timor-Leste. In the coming time, the city will continue to preserve, nurture, and strengthen these cooperative relationships. He particularly highlighted the importance of cooperation and the exchanges among the youth of the countries.

On this occasion, the city’s chairman presented a painting of Nha Rong (Dragon House) Wharf to the delegation. On June 5, 1911, President Ho Chi Minh, then known as Nguyen Tat Thanh, left the nation on the ship, Admiral Latouche Treville, from Nha Rong Wharf in Saigon beginning his journey for national salvation.

HCMC's leaders and delegates attend the event. (Photo: SGGP)

Delegates also took a sightseeing tour of the HCMC People's Committee headquarters building and visited tourist attractions of the city.

The Ship for Southeast Asian and Japanese Youth Program (SSEAYP) 2024 arrived at Tan Cang - Hiep Phuoc Port on November 14. 168 delegates from Southeast Asian countries, Timor-Leste, and Japan will participate in various activities in HCMC from now until November 17. The Vietnamese delegation includes 15 members.

Delegates take a sightseeing tour of the HCMC People's Committee headquarters building. (Photo: SGGP)

By Thu Hoai, Cam Tuyet – Translated by Kim Khanh