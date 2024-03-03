HCMC’s chairman chairs meeting seeking ways to solve districts’ requests

The HCMC People's Committee held a conference on evaluating the implementation of tasks of 2024 and addressing proposals of Thu Duc City, Can Gio, districts 1 and 7 on March 2.

Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee, Phan Van Mai speaks at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

Addressing the event, Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee, Phan Van Mai, stated that the city has annually approved plans for localities. The districts have begun their tasks at the beginning of this year.

Under the program, Thu Duc City has been assigned 253 projects with a total capital of over VND3,690 billion. District 1 has been delegated to implement 29 projects with a total investment of more than 290 billion.

The city has allocated VND167 billion to District 7 with 14 projects and over VND1,030 billion to Can Gio with 327 projects.

Chief of the Office of the HCMC People's Committee Dang Quoc Toan delivers a report at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

At the meeting, the People's Committee of Thu Duc City proposed the Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee solve seven contents, including investment in five streets connecting Thu Duc City with Binh Duong Province and road D1 linking the high-tech area and Nguyen Xien Street, delegating authority to Thu Duc to manage and use of resettlement housing and land funds, giving permission to implement the land fund exploitation project in accordance with Politburo's conclusion No.14, approving site clearance boundary for the construction project of Ring Road 2, the sections from Phu Huu Bridge to Vo Nguyen Gia Street and from Vo Nguyen Giap Street to Pham Van Dong Street.

Chairman of the People's Committee of District 7 Hoang Minh Tuan Anh speaks at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

In addition, Chairman of the People's Committee of District 7 Hoang Minh Tuan Anh, also suggested the Department of Education and Training, and the municipal Construction Department remove obstacles in investing in infrastructure for preschools, primary schools, secondary schools, high schools, and high schools with different levels.

He also proposed the Department of Planning and Architecture provide localities with the locally approved adjustment of the 1/2000 scale planning of public investment projects to disburse public investment.

Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee, Phan Van Mai said that the city has agreed on the policy of changing land use purposes for public land areas in districts to carry out education and healthcare projects.

By Thu Huong – Translated by Kim Khanh