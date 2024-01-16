HCMC’s Chairman appointed as Head of Steering Committee for Key Projects

Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai has been appointed Head of the Steering Committee for Key Projects.

Under the decision on the establishment of the Steering Committee for Key Projects promulgated by the HCMC People’s Committee, the deputy heads of the newly-established committee include Standing Vice Chairperson of the HCMC People’s Council, head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the HCMC Party Committee, Head of the Mass Mobilization Commission of HCMC Party Committee, Standing Vice Chairperson of the Vietnam Fatherland Front in HCMC, and Vice Chairpersons of the HCMC People’s Committee

The steering committee has 33 members who are heads of the departments, the People’s Committees of Thu Duc City, and districts with key projects.

The steering committee for key projects in the city is established in accordance with the scale, nature, and importance of the projects, and its role in solving large interdisciplinary problems to ensure the implementation progress of projects.

The committee will provide opinions and advice for promulgating policies to mobilize more resources and strengthen site clearance and technological applications or methods to implement the projects and ensure the quality and progress of the key works in the city, such as Metro lines 1 and 2, Ring Roads 3 and 4, the cleanup projects on Xuyen Tam and Tham Luong – Ben Cat canals, a green hi-tech park and more.

Additionally, it aims to exploit land funds surrounding key projects and examine and build the urban development model by following a transit-oriented development (TOD) model. The TOD model develops public transportation systems as a planning base for urban and traffic development, maximizes the utilization of land and space around public works and enhances the value of those areas, reduces traffic congestion and environmental pollution.

The committee will review investment scale, technical plans, technology, environmental impact, total project investment, public land fund along the route, and agricultural land planning to create a clean land fund.

The steering committee also monitors and urges the review of urban planning, urban planning adjustment of urban planning and investment projects, land recovery, resettlement, infrastructure investment, and bidding work as well as solves problems and difficulties in implementing projects.

By Ngo Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh