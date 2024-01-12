HCMC plans to establish steering committee for key projects

Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai chaired a conference on the city’s issues, including the establishment of a steering committee for key projects on January 11.

Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai speaks at the conference. (Photo: SGGP)



At the conference, Chairman Phan Van Mai emphasized the establishment of the steering committee for key projects in the city in accordance with the scale, nature, and importance of the projects, and its role in solving large interdisciplinary problems to ensure the implementation progress of projects.

The steering committee will provide opinions and advice for promulgating policies to mobilize more resources and strengthen site clearance and technological applications or methods to implement the projects and ensure the quality and progress of the works.

The steering committee, including specialized groups and project teams, is expected to be officially established at the end of January. It will monitor construction projects, such as Thu Thiem Bridge 4 and Can Gio Bridge.

By Mai Hoa – Translated by Kim Khanh