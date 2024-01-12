Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC plans to establish steering committee for key projects

SGGP

Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai chaired a conference on the city’s issues, including the establishment of a steering committee for key projects on January 11.

chu-tich-ubnd-tphcm-phan-van-mai-phat-bieu-tai-buoi-hop-anh-cao-thang-139jpg-2612.jpg
Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai speaks at the conference. (Photo: SGGP)

At the conference, Chairman Phan Van Mai emphasized the establishment of the steering committee for key projects in the city in accordance with the scale, nature, and importance of the projects, and its role in solving large interdisciplinary problems to ensure the implementation progress of projects.

The steering committee will provide opinions and advice for promulgating policies to mobilize more resources and strengthen site clearance and technological applications or methods to implement the projects and ensure the quality and progress of the works.

The steering committee, including specialized groups and project teams, is expected to be officially established at the end of January. It will monitor construction projects, such as Thu Thiem Bridge 4 and Can Gio Bridge.

By Mai Hoa – Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

steering committee for key projects HCMC progress of implementation of projects quality and progress of the works

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Editor-in-Chief : Tang Huu Phong

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Nguyen Khac Van, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn