HCMC's book fair collects books for underprivileged students

The event attracts leading publishing houses in the country, such as Tre (Youth) Publishing House, Nha Nam, Dinh Ti, Thai Ha Books, Saigon Books, and Minh Long Books to present to readers more than 16,000 titles on various topics including psychology, business, marketing, children's books, comics, literature, history, culture, and science.

The book fair also includes a program on building libraries at the Boarding Ethnic Primary and Ba Tang Secondary School in Huong Hoa District of Quang Tri province. Readers could donate books in various genres, such as children's books, literature, skill-building books, and reference books to the organization board of the book fair to present to the schools.

By Quynh Yen – Translated by Kim Khanh