HCMC’s annual Tet Viet Festival 2024 opens

The HCMC’s annual Tet Viet (Vietnamese New Year) Festival 2024 themed “HCMC, the city I love” featuring Vietnamese cultural identities on Tet holidays opened at the municipal Youth's Cultural House on January 24.

A special art performance with the participation of People’s Artist Trinh Kim Chi, Meritorious Artist Tuyet Thu, emcees Quynh Hoa, Anh Quan, Quoc Binh and Ngoc Tien, actress Hien Mai, singers Kyo York, Dong Quan, Ngoc Anh, the V.Music presented to music lovers popular Spring’s songs.

At the opening ceremony of Tet Viet (Vietnamese Tet) Festival 2024

There were also kylin and dragon dance performances; a space of art installation featuring miniature scenes of craft villages, Vietnamese traditional houses, and images of Tet holiday in the old days; and a calligraphy street that will introduce to visitors an indispensable Vietnamese New Year tradition. Nearly 30 calligraphers wear traditional costumes and write and sell nice words written in calligraphy to customers wishing for health, prosperity, and good luck throughout the new year.

Director of the HCMC Youth's Cultural House Nguyen Hong Phuc speaks at the opening ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

At the opening ceremony, the Council of the Ho Chi Minh Young Pioneer Organisation of the city coordinated with the PetroVietnam Fertilizer and Chemicals Corporation (PVFCCo) and the HCMC Youth’s Cultural House offered 200 gifts to children orphaned due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and children of poor and near-poor households in the city.

The event will run from January 24 until February 14 (the 14th day of the last month to the 5th day of the first month of the lunar calendar).

Launched for the first time 17 years ago, the annual festival during the Tet holidays has attracted hundreds of thousands of visitors with many entertainment activities, honoring Vietnamese cultural identities on Tet holidays and introducing beautiful images of a peaceful spring in the southern metropolis.

Images of the opening ceremony of the annual Vietnamese Tet Festival 2024 in HCMC:

By Tieu Tan, Dung Phuong – Translated by Kim Khanh