HCMC Youth Volunteer Force offers incense to 99 volunteer soldiers in Tay Ninh

Ho Chi Minh City Youth Volunteer Force this morning held an incense offering ceremony to commemorate 99 volunteer soldiers who sacrificed their lives on the battlefield to protect the southwestern border of Vietnam.

The ceremony took place at the youth volunteer martyr memorial site in Ben Cau District, Tay Ninh Province on the occasion of the 76th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs' Day (July 27, 1947- 2023).

Attending the ceremony were Commander of the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Volunteer Force Le Minh Khoa, Chairman of the Association of War Veterans of Tay Ninh Province Nguyen Van Loi, officers and members of Ho Chi Minh City Youth Volunteer Force.

On September 25 of 1977, Khmer Rouge troops attacked the southwestern border and killed Vietnamese people.

With deep patriotism, cadres and members of the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Volunteer Force, who were involving in production, reclamation and reconstructing activities in suburban districts, voluntarily joined hands with the armed forces on the battlefield to fight against the enemy and protect the southwest border of Vietnam.

During the process of participating in overcoming war consequences, fighting and serving for the fight on the southwest border’s battlefield, 99 cadres and members of the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Volunteer sacrificed their lives and nearly 200 others left part of their bodies on the battlefield.

In the solemn atmosphere, the delegates solemnly offered incense on the altar of President Ho Chi Minh and the 99 volunteer soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the independence and freedom of the nation.

In order to commemorate and express deep gratitude to the youth volunteers who devoted their entire youthfulness to the cause of building and protecting the country, the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Volunteer Force designated July 22 as the death anniversary of the 99 young volunteer martyrs.

On this occasion, Ho Chi Minh City Youth Volunteer Force also visited the families of the martyrs, wounded volunteer soldiers and graves of volunteer martyrs.