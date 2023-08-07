HCMC youth promoting devotion spirit through meaningful voluntary activities



After 30 years of development, summer volunteer campaigns and programs by HCMC youth have become an outstanding achievement approved by citizens in various provinces as well as foreigners.



In his speech, Deputy Secretary of HCMC Party’s Committee Nguyen Ho Hai highly appreciated the efforts and results achieved by young volunteers in the city for the past 30 years. The programs this year are organized during the time the city is adopting the Resolution of the 11th HCMC Party Congress, the Resolution of the 13th National Party Congress, and Resolution 98 about piloting a number of specific mechanisms, policies for the growth of HCMC.



Therefore, the Deputy Secretary suggested that HCYU of HCMC should learn from their own experience to improve the performance of upcoming voluntary activities. These campaigns and programs must be more widespread and meaningful in order to attract the participation of more dweller groups.



With the motto ‘HCMC for the Country – the Country for HCMC’, summer volunteer campaigns should aim at helping people not only in HCMC but also in other provinces, showing the leading position of HCMC in the Southern key economic zone.

Finally, he requested that the youth union must always observe directive policies of the municipal Party’s Committee when launching political missions. The city’s leaders are always confident that the youth with their own passion and high sense of responsibility can fulfill their assigned tasks.



Secretary of HCYU in HCMC Phan Thi Thanh Phuong informed that in the near future, her organization will still consider voluntary movements, especially summer campaigns, as an effective tool to mobilize the power of young people residing in the city.

She stressed that HCYU of HCMC will make good use of its accumulated experience to hold more meaningful activities that can satisfy the needs of the society and catch up with the development trend of young adults. In addition, those activities should have the ability to call upon the participation of all kinds of people for more harmonious, sustainable growth of the city and the whole country. The spirit of volunteering, contribution, learning and growing from practical experiences should be promoted more widely among the young.



On this occasion, HCYU Central Committee and Vietnam Students Union Central Committee, Vietnam Youth Association Central Committee, and HCMC People’s Committee awarded a certificate of merit to groups and individuals with major contributions to the development of summer volunteer campaigns, programs in the last 30 years.

In related news, HCYU of HCMC held a meeting to show appreciation to local families taking care of volunteers when they perform their tasks in summer volunteer campaigns and programs.



President of Vietnam Youth Association of HCMC Ngo Minh Hai said that for 30 years, summer volunteer campaigns of HCMC have left impressive images in the mind of city dwellers and people nationwide. Participants have received great support from local families who are responsible for taking care of them, ranging from warm meals to informal cultural activities. In exchange, the volunteers have helped to construct useful traffic infrastructure to improve the living standards of local residents. This bond is strengthened campaign by campaign.

It is also worth mentioning the financial aid of various economic units to provide necessary tools for the construction work and meaningful gifts for the locals.

President Hai promised that the youth in HCMC are going to maintain their passion, activeness, creativity, determination in upgrading the quality of future voluntary activities via implementing IT. He then again called upon more financial and human resources help from the available for upcoming activities.