HCMC youth holds informal discussion with blue-beret force



In the meeting, members of VYU – HCMC and young people in HCMC had a chance to talked with the Vietnamese Blue Beret 2.5, who are quietly performing their duty in South Sudan with a strong determination to leave a good impression of Vietnamese people to the international community.



Recalling the words of former Deputy Minister of National Defense Nguyen Chi Vinh, Head of the Medical Examination Department of Military Hospital No.175 Trinh My Hoa stressed that Vietnamese Blue Beret Force is carrying out the assigned duty in order to protect the national peace, to improve the status of the country in the world, and to introduce the yearn for peace of Vietnamese people to the international community.

He encouraged the young in HCMC to join this Force when given a chance so that they can reach the most troublesome places and answer the calls of the neediest people to feel more mature and meaningful in life.



In the event, VYU – HCMC and Blue Beret 2.5 signed an agreement for a collaborative action plan in the 2023-2027 period to strengthen their partnership.



VYU – HCMC then delivered gifts to motivate the spirit of members in Blue Beret 2.5, including special checkered black and white shawl to remind them of the love from people in their fatherland.