HCMC works to ensure equal opportunities for all children

Authorities in Ho Chi Minh City have been working to ensure equal opportunities for all children.

Yesterday, a seminar was organized by the Culture and Social Affairs Committee under the HCMC People's Council, in partnership with relevant agencies to address the issue of issuing birth certificates, identification codes, residence registration, and identity cards for children and adolescents in vulnerable situations in HCMC.

During the seminar, Vice Chairman Huynh Thanh Nhan of the municipal People's Council stated that people gathered at the seminar to identify appropriate solutions, develop sustainable models, and work towards minimizing obstacles in the documentation process for children.

Currently, Ho Chi Minh City is home to 575 children and adolescents facing special circumstances who are receiving support in child care facilities and charitable classes. Through investigation, it has been determined that 444 out of 575 children currently live in Ho Chi Minh City. Among 444 children, 405 possess birth certificates, with 391 having received personal identification numbers and been granted residency. Of those, 205 have registered for permanent residence.

The southern metropolis is taking action to issue citizen identification cards to 167 out of 391 cases, while 39 out of 444 individuals have yet to receive their birth certificates. The absence of these legal documents not only restricts children's ability to attend school and access healthcare but also has a significant impact on their future prospects.

Deputy Head Nguyen Minh Nhut of the Culture and Social Affairs Committee of the City People's Council emphasized the need for a collaboration system between local authorities and public and non-public social protection facilities to track undocumented children.

He advised that the Public Security and Justice sectors oversee and assist local authorities in issuing birth certificates, identification codes, residence registrations, and identity cards for children and adolescents facing special circumstances.

Director Dang Hoa Nam of the Department of Children under the Ministry of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs, acknowledged that the issuance of identity papers for children in special circumstances has been a bottleneck for many years, not only in Ho Chi Minh City but also in other provinces and cities.

Above all, relevant agencies have commendably addressed the challenges faced by special children in obtaining identity papers, exemplifying the city's commitment to ensuring that every child is cared for and included.

In concluding the discussion, Head of the Culture and Social Affairs Committee Cao Thanh Binh requested that relevant units maintain vigilance, closely monitor data, and promptly report any difficulties encountered in the issuance of birth certificates, identification codes, residence registration, and identity cards for children and adolescents in special circumstances.

He affirmed that the southern largest city will continue to work diligently with other provinces and cities to overcome these obstacles and safeguard the best interests of all children.

By Thu Hoai - Translated by Anh Quan