HCMC Women's Union, Border Guard Command strengthen coastal border cooperation

The Ho Chi Minh City Women's Union and the Ho Chi Minh City Border Guard Command on August 21 signed a cooperation program to carry out activities on the city's sea and island borders and port border gates for the 2026-2030 period.

Nguyen Thi Ngoc Xuan, Vice Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City and Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City Women's Union, stated that the program seeks to reinforce the long-standing and effective collaboration between the two organizations.

At the same time, the program translates into action the directive of the Standing Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, which calls for implementing the model: “Each city-level socio-political organization and each grassroots-level Fatherland Front organization is paired with an armed forces unit.”

The coordination work will focus on five main areas. These include jointly organizing the Xuan bien phong - Am long dan ban (Spring with border guards - Warming the hearts of ethnic communities) program during the Lunar New Year and the Bien cuong - Dem hoi trang ram (Borderlands - Mid-Autumn festival night) program.

The Ho Chi Minh City Women's Union and the Ho Chi Minh City Border Guard Command sign a cooperation program to carry out activities on the city's sea and island borders and port border gates

Moreover, medical facilities will be mobilized to work with the Border Guard's military medical forces to provide specialized medical examinations for women and health checkups for residents in border communes and relatives of Border Guard officers and soldiers and mobilizing resources to support locals' livelihoods in addition to building charity houses, providing scholarships and care for children and support disadvantaged women.

Activities on health care, legal counseling, digital transformation, entrepreneurship, environmental protection and improving the quality of life will be carried out for women in border areas.

In addition, at least one communications activity must be organized in each ward, commune or special zone in the coastal border area to raise awareness of the Party's guidelines and policies and the State's laws; territorial sovereignty and national border security; health care, child-rearing and family life management; and women's awareness and capacity for digital transformation.

The Ho Chi Minh City Women's Union and the Ho Chi Minh City Border Guard Command also agreed to select and focus on implementing several models such as "Border Guards - Ho Chi Minh City Women's Union Join Hands for Digital Transformation"; "Ho Chi Minh City Women's Union - Border Guards Join Hands for Social Welfare"; "Each Ho Chi Minh City Women's Union Emulation Cluster - One Project for the Border"; "Each Border Guard Unit - One Project, One Task in Coordination with Women"; and "Happy Military Families."

Col. Do Vinh Thang, Deputy Political Commissar of the Ho Chi Minh City Command and Political Commissar of the Ho Chi Minh City Border Guard Command, speaks at the event

Col. Do Vinh Thang, Deputy Political Commissar of the Ho Chi Minh City Command and Political Commissar of the Ho Chi Minh City Border Guard Command, called for the program to be promptly implemented and its cooperation activities carried out in a substantive, focused and targeted manner. Each paired unit should base its activities on local characteristics, assigned tasks and actual needs to determine appropriate areas of cooperation and ensure practical and effective results.

By Cam Tuyet - Translated by Anh Quan