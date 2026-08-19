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Section 2 of Quy Nhon-Pleiku Expressway breaks ground

SGGPO

Construction has started on the 68-kilometer section 2 of the Quy Nhon-Pleiku Expressway in Gia Lai Province.

The Gia Lai Provincial People’s Committee held a groundbreaking ceremony on the morning of August 19 in Dak Po Commune for the section, stretching from Km22+000 to Km90+000, of the Quy Nhon-Pleiku Expressway project.

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Delegates perform the groundbreaking ritual. Photo: SGGP/ Huu Phuc

The 125-kilometer Quy Nhon-Pleiku Expressway will run through 16 communes and wards in Gia Lai Province. Designed with four lanes and a maximum speed of 100 kilometers per hour, the project has a total investment of VND43.734 trillion (US$1.66 billion) and is scheduled for implementation from 2025 to 2029. It comprises three component projects.

Sections 1 and 3 broke ground in December 2025 and remain on schedule. Section 2, with an estimated investment of VND27.576 trillion (US$1.05 billion), is located between the other two sections and will serve as a key link connecting them.

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Machinery is ready at the construction site. Photo: SGGP/ Huu Phuc

Section 2 includes two bridges and two special-grade tunnels through An Khe Pass and Mang Yang Pass. These are key technical components requiring advanced construction technologies to overcome the rugged terrain of the Central Highlands. The section’s progress will be crucial to determining when the entire Quy Nhon-Pleiku Expressway can be put into operation.

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Delegates attend the groundbreaking ceremony. Photo: SGGP/ Huu Phuc

At the ceremony, Deputy Minister of Construction Le Anh Tuan asked contractors to promptly develop comprehensive and detailed plans for all work packages and mobilize sufficient resources, materials, equipment, machinery and personnel for construction.

He also asked the Gia Lai Provincial People’s Committee to direct local authorities to accelerate site clearance, particularly procedures related to the conversion of natural forest land, material mines and disposal sites.

Video from the groundbreaking ceremony for section 2 of the Quy Nhon-Pleiku Expressway
By Huu Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong

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Quy Nhon-Pleiku Expressway Gia Lai Province expressway construction Central Highlands infrastructure An Khe Pass Mang Yang Pass

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