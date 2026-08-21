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Gia Lai Border Guard saves 12 fishermen as vessel sinks

SGGPO

At dawn on August 21, a fishing vessel sank off An Luong Commune, but all 12 crew members were saved thanks to a rapid rescue by the Cat Khanh Border Guard Station.

This early morning, the Command of the Gia Lai Border Guard reported that the Cat Khanh Border Guard Station had coordinated a rescue operation for fishing vessel GL-99322-TS and its 12 crew members after the vessel encountered trouble in the waters off An Luong Commune.

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Fishing vessel takes on water and gradually sinks

At approximately 5:10 a.m. that day, the GL-99322-TS fishing vessel, captained by 44-year-old Cao Thanh Phuc of Hoai Nhon Ward, Gia Lai, was operating about five nautical miles northeast of De Gi estuary when it suddenly began taking on water.

Water flooded the hold rapidly, causing the vessel to sink and endangering the lives of the 12 fishermen. The captain of the distressed fishing vessel contacted the authorities to issue an urgent call for help.

Upon receiving the report, the Cat Khanh Border Guard Station quickly launched a rescue plan; they instructed the crew on how to manage the emergency and mobilized two other fishing vessels operating nearby—GL-30036-TS and BD-93724-TS—to provide assistance.

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Border guard officers use ropes to safely bring the fishermen aboard the rescue vessels

Simultaneously, the border guard force deployed personnel and a rescue vessel to the scene. Border guard officers used ropes to safely bring the fishermen aboard the rescue vessels.

Thanks to the timely response, all 12 fishermen were safely transferred to vessel GL-30036-TS, and their health remains stable. However, due to the flooding and rough seas, vessel GL-99322-TS eventually sank.

Currently, the waters off Gia Lai are experiencing strong winds, rough seas, and adverse weather conditions. The Cat Khanh Border Guard Station is maintaining communication and mobilizing additional fishing vessels from De Gi Fishing Port to assist in handling the incident.

By Ngoc Oai - Translated by Anh Quan

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