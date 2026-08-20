Road administration orders completion of rest stops on North-South expressway

The Department for Roads of Vietnam has urged project investors and management boards to accelerate the construction of rest stops along the North-South Expressway on the eastern side, aiming to put them into operation by the National Day holiday.

The rest stop on the Phan Thiet - Vinh Hao Expressway is nearing completion. Photo: Hong Anh

The Department for Roads of Vietnam has requested investors and project management boards to speed up progress to launch rest stops on the North-South Expressway on the eastern side during the National Day holiday on September 2.

For those rest stops that currently lack essential service facilities or operate only temporary services, the Administration demands urgent completion and operation by August 2026.

The rest stops prioritized for completion include Dien Chau - Bai Vot, Cam Lo - La Son, Quang Ngai - Hoai Nhon, Van Phong - Nha Trang, Nha Trang - Cam Lam, and Cam Lam - Vinh Hao.

Project management boards and road management areas are responsible for increasing inspections of rest stops, promptly issuing warnings, and rectifying any issues to ensure traffic safety.

According to the Department for Roads of Vietnam, delays in rest stop construction are mainly due to difficulties and obstacles in land clearance. Specifically, the Phan Thiet - Dau Giay rest stop is delayed by 15 months, Nha Trang - Cam Lam by 14 months, Nghi Son - Dien Chau by 12 months, and Cam Lo - La Son by 9 months. Some stops have also faced delays between 3 and 5 months due to prolonged procedures for mineral recovery and land use conversion from forestland.

For rest stops in violation of their contracts, the road administration is determined to hold investors accountable, requiring commitments and deadlines for remediation. Continued violations may result in reduced operating time or, if necessary, contract termination in accordance with regulations.

By Bich Quyen - Translated by Anh Quan