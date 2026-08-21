General Secretary, President To Lam calls for greater leadership discipline

The Party must uphold its principles while being bold in pursuing innovation, exercise comprehensive leadership without micromanaging, and promote decentralisation without loosening inspection and supervision.

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam has called for the firm establishment of a leadership framework in which objectives, deliverables, results and accountability are clearly linked, stressing that the effectiveness of Party leadership must ultimately be measured by concrete outcomes in practice.

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam on August 20 chaired a meeting with the Party Central Committee’s Organisation Commission on a project reviewing five years of implementation of Resolution No. 28-NQ/TW, on continuing to renew the Party’s leadership and governance methods towards the political system in the new period. (Photo: VNA)

The top leader made the remarks on Thursday while chairing a working session with the Party Central Committee’s Organisation Commission on a project reviewing five years of implementation of Resolution No. 28-NQ/TW, adopted by the 13th Party Central Committee on November 17, 2022, on continuing to renew the methods of the Party’s leadership and governance of the political system in the new period.

He described the review as an important political task related to Party building and the political system, saying it should examine how the Party fulfils its leadership and governance role and how the entire political system translates the Party’s guidelines and policies into action and concrete results.

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam stressed that the goal was not simply to complete another report or issue another document, but to correctly identify obstacles undermining the effectiveness of Party leadership and governance and propose appropriate policies and mechanisms to bring about tangible changes, particularly in response to requirements in the new period.

The implementation of Resolution No. 28-NQ/TW provides the direct foundation for the review project, he said, adding that its viewpoints, objectives, tasks and solutions remain valid and must continue to be implemented seriously and effectively.

The top leader cautioned against waiting for new documents or neglecting tasks already assigned under the resolution. Instead, the review should inherit, supplement and develop Resolution No. 28-NQ/TW, ensuring continuity in the renewal process established through different stages and periods.

He affirmed that the overarching approach is to remain steadfast in the Party's ideological foundation, organisational principles and leadership role while pursuing strong innovation so that leadership becomes more accurate, targeted, practical, scientific, democratic and effective.

The Party must provide comprehensive leadership without doing the work of State management agencies, maintain unified direction while promoting initiative, strengthen decentralisation while exercising strict power control, and ensure that the issuance of policies is accompanied by implementation and accountability for final results, he said.

The central thread of the reform is the process from sound policymaking to substantive results, he said, emphasising that implementation is an integral component of the quality of Party leadership and governance.

By 2030, a firm leadership discipline should be established in which goals, deliverables, results and responsibility are closely connected. By 2045, leadership and governance methods should reach a higher level that is scientific, democratic, law-based, modern and highly adaptive.

This would help ensure that the political system operates smoothly, effectively and efficiently while generating momentum for rapid and sustainable national development and contributing to a prosperous and happy Vietnam, he said.

He asked relevant agencies to further study and clarify several key areas, including unified thinking and action on Party leadership and governance; standardising the process of formulating, promulgating, institutionalising, implementing and adjusting Party policies; and renewing ideological work, communications and mobilisation to promote substantive democracy and strengthen the close relationship between the Party and the people.

He also called for organisational and personnel reforms suited to the new organisational model, with clear delineation of functions, authority and working relationships.

Inspection, supervision and power control should be renewed towards prevention, early detection and early warning, while exemplary responsibility should be promoted alongside a culture of integrity and responsibility in serving the people.

Working methods and practices should also be reformed, with stronger capacity for research, forecasting, strategic policy advice and risk management, as well as accelerated digital transformation within the Party.

The top leader requested that the core elements of the draft resolution be refined to ensure that they are appropriately ambitious, focused and feasible, while urging the Organisation Commission to complete the project on schedule and to a high standard.

The project should have genuine reform value and practical feasibility, contributing to stronger Party leadership and governance capacity, more effective operation of the political system and greater public trust.

The draft resolution should be concise and appropriately framed, with clear viewpoints, focused objectives and breakthrough tasks. An action programme, explanatory report and list of documents requiring amendment or supplementation should also be prepared in parallel so that implementation can begin promptly once the resolution is adopted.

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam stressed that renewing the Party's leadership and governance methods is a regular and direct requirement linked to the Party's leadership capacity, governance effectiveness and combativeness.

The key, he said, is not merely to formulate correct policies, but to implement them seriously and through to completion, producing clear changes in practice and concrete results.

The Party must uphold its principles while being bold in pursuing innovation, exercise comprehensive leadership without micromanaging, and promote decentralisation without loosening inspection and supervision, the top leader said.

VNA