Gia Lai breaks ground on VND2.66-trillion coastal connectivity project

The Gia Lai Provincial People’s Committee held a groundbreaking ceremony on August 19 in An Luong Commune for the integrated, adaptive development project, which is designed to expand economic space and drive the province’s socioeconomic growth.

Delegates perform the groundbreaking ritual.

The project has a total investment of VND2.66 trillion (US$101 million) and comprises two transport subprojects with a combined length of about 40 kilometers.

The first is a 6.35-kilometer road connecting National Highway 19C with Quy Nhon Port, designed with four to six lanes. The second is the 33.65-kilometer My Thanh-Lai Giang section of Provincial Road 639, which will have two to four lanes.

Both projects are expected to be completed in 2028.

Once completed, the two roads will improve connections between Quy Nhon Port and economic areas, the Thi Nai lagoon urban area, suburban Quy Nhon and the province’s northeastern coastal and fisheries economic zone.

Construction machinery is mobilized for the groundbreaking ceremony.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony, Vice Chairman of the Gia Lai Provincial People’s Committee Duong Mah Tiep said that the roads would facilitate travel for local residents, reduce disaster risks, shorten travel times, lower logistics costs, enhance competitiveness and attract investment to coastal areas.

The national coastal road through Gia Lai Province is 115 kilometers long and is being developed through eight component projects, including a 16-kilometer section that will use the existing National Highway 1D. Seven of the eight component projects have been launched in Gia Lai, with investment procedures completed. The remaining project linking Gia Lai and Quang Ngai is completing procedures to determine the connection plan.

By Ngoc Oai - Translated by Huyen Huong