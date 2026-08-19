Four earthquakes strike Quang Ngai in two days

Quang Ngai Province recorded four consecutive earthquakes on August 18 and August 19, with magnitudes ranging from 2.5 to 2.9.

According to the Earthquake Information and Tsunami Warning Center under the Institute of Earth Sciences, Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology, on the morning of August 19, two earthquakes occurred in Mang Den Commune, Quang Ngai Province.

The first earthquake struck at 7:44:14 a.m. on August 19, with a magnitude of 2.9. The quake occurred at a depth of approximately 8.1 kilometers, at 14.865 degrees North latitude and 108.161 degrees East longitude.

At 8:21:48 a.m. the same day, another earthquake with a magnitude of 2.8 occurred in the area, at 14.862 degrees North latitude and 108.166 degrees East longitude, with a focal depth of approximately 8.1 kilometers.

Both earthquakes were classified as having a level-zero natural disaster risk.

The epicenter of the earthquake that struck at 8:21:48 a.m. on August 19. Photo: igp-vast.vn

A day earlier, two earthquakes were also recorded in Mang But Commune, Quang Ngai Province.

The first occurred at 1:37:19 p.m. on August 18, measuring 2.8 in magnitude, at 14.856 degrees North latitude and 108.240 degrees East longitude, with a focal depth of approximately 8.1 kilometers.

At 7:33:40 p.m. the same day, another earthquake with a magnitude of 2.5 struck the area at 14.814 degrees North latitude and 108.293 degrees East longitude, also at a focal depth of approximately 8.1 kilometers.

These two earthquakes were likewise classified as having a level-zero natural disaster risk.

The Earthquake Information and Tsunami Warning Center said it would continue monitoring seismic activity in the area.

By Nguyen Trang- Translated by Huyen Huong