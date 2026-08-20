Seminar explores political theory outreach in cyberspace

A scientific seminar on “Innovating the Dissemination and Popularization of Political Theory in Cyberspace” was held to highlight opportunities and challenges of digital platforms in shaping ideological work and policy communication.

On the morning of August 20, the National Political Publishing House, in collaboration with the Academy of Journalism and Communication, held a national scientific seminar in Hanoi titled "Innovating the Dissemination and Popularization of Political Theory in Cyberspace".

The seminar is co-chaired by Associate Professor Vu Trong Lam, Director and Editor-in-Chief of the National Political Publishing House, and Associate Professor Pham Minh Son, President of the Academy of Journalism and Communication. Photo: Tran Binh

The seminar was co-chaired by Associate Professor Vu Trong Lam, Director and Editor-in-Chief of the National Political Publishing House, and Associate Professor Pham Minh Son, President of the Academy of Journalism and Communication.

Cyberspace has become a vital environment for information exchange, knowledge sharing, perception formation, and social interaction; it also exerts an increasingly significant impact on ideological and theoretical work as well as policy communication.

In this context, the dissemination and popularization of political theory face new opportunities to expand reach, diversify delivery methods, and enhance interaction with various public audiences.

However, the rapid proliferation of information, competition among sources, algorithm-based content distribution mechanisms, and the advancement of new technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, present new challenges. Political theory content must not only ensure accuracy and scientific rigor but also be presented in ways suited to the digital environment and the increasingly diverse consumption habits of the public.

Associate Professor Vu Trong Lam speaks at the event. Photo: Tran Binh

Associate Professor Vu Trong Lam noted that efforts to disseminate and popularize political theory in cyberspace have seen positive changes recently. Alongside the national digital transformation process, propaganda and education sectors, press and publishing agencies, and training and research institutions have stepped up the application of digital technology in their outreach activities, thereby expanding information reach, diversifying delivery formats, and improving public engagement.

Communication and outreach efforts are aligned with the country's practical realities, promptly reflecting the Party's guidelines and platforms, the State's policies and laws, and issues of public concern.

Activities involving the publication of theoretical and political materials, policy communication, legal dissemination, and the countering of erroneous and hostile views in cyberspace are being implemented through a wide variety of formats

Coordination mechanisms among research institutions, regulatory bodies, media and publishing outlets, and relevant organizations need to be further refined to maximize the effectiveness of existing resources and enhance adaptability to the rapid changes within the digital media landscape.

By Tran Binh - Translated by Anh Quan