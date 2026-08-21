Level-2 Field Hospital No. 7 admits two outstanding female officers to Party

The Party Cell of the Outpatient Department at Level-2 Field Hospital No. 7 in Bentiu, South Sudan, held a Party admission ceremony for two outstanding service members on August 19, marking the 81st anniversary of the August Revolution.

Flowers presented to congratulate the two newly admitted Party members. (Photo: Vietnamese peacekeeping forces)

In the final months of their deployment with the United Nations Peacekeeping Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS), two female military personnel serving at Vietnam’s Level-2 Field Hospital No. 7 took their Party admission oaths nearly 10,000 kilometers from their homeland.

The ceremony was held solemnly during the final months of the unit’s deployment with the United Nations Peacekeeping Mission, nearly 10,000 kilometers away from their homeland.

Standing proudly in front of the Party and national flags and the portrait of President Ho Chi Minh, the two soldiers recited their oaths, marking a major milestone in their military service and international peacekeeping mission.

Female military personnel serving in the United Nations Peacekeeping Mission have taken their party admission oaths before the Party flag in South Sudan, nearly 10,000 kilometers from their homeland. (Photo: Vietnamese peacekeeping forces)

Major Truong Mai Hoa, a nurse in the Outpatient Department hailing from 108 Military Central Hospital, previously deployed with Military Engineering Unit No. 1 in Abyei. In Bentiu, she has leveraged her clinical expertise and language skills to deliver patient care, actively participate in international outreach, and serve as Chairwoman of the Women’s Association of Vietnam’s Level-2 Field Hospital No. 7.

Captain Dang Thi Thanh Phuong, from Military Hospital 17 under Military Region 5, serves as a dental specialist in the Outpatient Department. Throughout her nearly year-long mission with the deployment, she has engaged in professional development, collaborated closely with her comrades, and steadily grown in her roles.

Major Nguyen Duc Trong presents the Party admission decision to Captain Dang Thi Thanh Phuong. (Photo: Vietnamese peacekeeping forces)

Delivering operational directives at the ceremony, Major Nguyen Duc Trong, Secretary of the Party Cell and Head of the Outpatient Department, congratulated the two newly admitted members on their dedication and achievements. He called on them to continuously hone their political resolve, ethical standards, and organizational discipline, ensuring high performance in their remaining duties and a seamless handover process before their return to Vietnam.

Lieutenant Colonel Tran Duc Tai, Party Secretary and Director of Level-2 Field Hospital No. 7, expressed deep emotion at witnessing the induction of the two female officers directly within an international mission zone. He noted that over their nearly year-long tour in Bentiu, both service members have exemplified the stature of Vietnamese women—seamlessly blending the identity of a military officer, the dedication of a healthcare professional in a white coat, and the humanitarian spirit of the blue-helmeted United Nations peacekeeping forces.

Becoming a Party member marks a major turning point in one’s life, carrying not only honor but also profound responsibility. The road ahead presents many challenges that will demand unwavering perseverance and resilience, Lt. Col. Tran Duc Tai emphasized.

Lieutenant Colonel Tran Duc Tai, Secretary of the Party Committee of Level-2 Field Hospital No. 7, presents flowers to congratulate Major Truong Mai Hoa. (Photo: Vietnamese peacekeeping forces)

Maj. Truong Mai Hoa shared that the induction ceremony represents a defining milestone in her military career, opening a new chapter with greater obligations to the organization, her unit, her comrades, and her assigned duties.

During its mission deployment in Bentiu, the Party Committee of Level-2 Field Hospital No. 7 has inducted four outstanding personnel into the Party. These admissions have contributed to building a strong, clean Party organization while steering the unit to successfully fulfill its UN peacekeeping mandate.

By Tien Phuc—Translated by Kim Khanh