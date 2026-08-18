Ministry orders tighter safety oversight after VN34 flight incident

The Ministry of Construction has directed the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam to strengthen safety oversight following the Vietnam Airlines VN34 flight incident at Munich International Airport in Germany on August 15.

Accordingly, the Ministry of Construction has asked the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam to immediately establish an official communication channel and coordinate with German authorities responsible for investigating aircraft incidents and accidents, as well as relevant agencies, to obtain information and participate in the investigation in accordance with regulations.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam is also required to strengthen safety oversight of aviation personnel training, aircraft operations, and maintenance activities conducted by Vietnamese airlines.

The Ministry of Construction asked the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam to promptly report the findings of the German investigating authorities and the corrective and preventive measures taken following the incident. It also requested that objective, comprehensive, and timely information be provided to prevent false rumors that could cause public concern.

Regarding Vietnam Airlines, the ministry required the carrier to closely coordinate with German investigating authorities, as well as the aircraft and engine manufacturers, to support the investigation and clarify the cause of the incident. The airline was also instructed to review all procedures for aviation personnel training, aircraft operations, and maintenance and strictly fulfill its obligations as a carrier toward affected passengers.

Earlier, the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam had reported the VN34 incident to the Ministry of Construction and said it had contacted German authorities responsible for investigating aircraft incidents and accidents to coordinate the investigation.

According to a report from Vietnam Airlines, flight VN34 from Munich International Airport in Germany to Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi took off at 1:57 p.m. local time, or 6:57 p.m. Vietnam time.

After takeoff, the aircraft issued warnings indicating a tail strike on the runway and a tire-pressure issue. The flight crew decided to return to the airport for a thorough technical inspection. All 271 passengers and 16 crew members were safe.

By the afternoon of August 16, all passengers had been arranged alternative itineraries on flights operated by Vietnam Airlines and other airlines.

By Bich Quyen – Translated by Kim Khanh