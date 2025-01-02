HCMC welcomes about 750,000 visitors to entertainment venues on New Year day

The atmosphere for New Year celebration in Ho Chi Minh City was more joyful and bustling than on normal days.

Visitors watch a circus show at Dam Sen Cultural Park.

In the first day of the new year, approximately 750,000 holidaymakers and tourists flocked to tourist sites, entertainment venues and shopping areas in Ho Chi Minh City. Of which, about 135,000 guests stayed at accommodation facilities. The occupancy rate of hotel room was estimated at about 83 percent.

Tourism revenue reached about VND2,013 billion (US$79 million).

Children are really excited to have fun at Suoi Tien Theme Park in Thu Duc City.

Suoi Tien Theme Park in Thu Duc City reported a significant increase in visitors on the New Year holiday with many choosing to travel by metro. Similarly, Dam Sen Cultural Park in District 11 also saw more visitors than usual.

Shoppers eagerly choose discounted fashion clothes at Van Hanh Mall on January 1.

Shopping centers and supermarkets like Van Hanh Mall in District 10, AEON Mall in Tan Phu District, MM Mega Market in District 12 received a large number of people coming there for dining and shopping.

Top purchased products were fashion clothes, shoes, consumer goods, with discounts ranging from five percent to 70 percent.

Passengers travel through Tan Son Nhat International Airport on the first day of new year 2025.

A representative from Tan Son Nhat International Airport reported that on January 1, 335 flights departed from Tan Son Nhat International Airport, including 186 domestic flights and 143 international flights, an increase of 21 flights compared to the previous day.

Conversely, 340 flights landed at the airport, including 192 domestic flights and 148 international flights. It is estimated that nearly 105,478 passengers traveled through Tan Son Nhat Airport on January 1.

On the first day of the new year 2025, the number of passengers through coach stations and Saigon Railway Station did not fluctuate much because of the short holiday, leading people to stay the city or only travel to nearby provinces.

The waiting area and ticket counters at Mien Tay (Western) Coach Station were quite clear so people bought tickets quickly.

Mien Dong (Eastern) Coach Station in Binh Thanh District and the new Mien Dong Bus Station in Thu Duc City, and Nga Tu Ga Bus Station all recorded sparse passengers during the holiday.

By Thi Hong, Quoc Lap, Hai Ngoc- Translated by Huyen Huong