HCMC’s high-ranking delegation visits Vietnamese Embassy in Venezuela

A delegation of HCMC high-ranking officials led by Standing Vice Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai paid a visit to the Embassy of Vietnam in Caracas, Venezuela on March 24 (local time).

The delegation of HCMC high-ranking officials visits the Embassy of Vietnam in Caracas, Venezuela on March 24. (Photo: SGGP)

Attending the visit was Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the HCMC Party Committee Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue, Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Committee in HCMC Tran Kim Yen, Head of the HCMC Office of the Commission for Mass Mobilization of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee Vu Anh Tuan, Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Council Pham Thanh Kien, Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Ngo Minh Chau and Head of the Mass Mobilization Commission of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong.

The delegation of HCMC high-ranking officials led by Standing Vice Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai (2nd, R) visit the Embassy of Vietnam in Venezuela. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the receiving ceremony, Vietnamese Ambassador to Venezuela Vu Trung My emphasized that the HCMC high-ranking officials' visit to Venezuela will contribute to promoting bilateral relations and specifying the agreement on cooperation between the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (Partido Socialista Unido de Venezuela, PSUV) and the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) in the 2023-2028 period signed in November 2023.

The Ambassador hoped that the trip would also continue to strongly connect and strengthen cooperation in politics, economics, and agriculture between the two countries.

He affirmed that the embassy will get ready to support the Vietnamese delegation to visit and work in the country to enhance cooperation in various fields in Venezuela.

The HCMC's delegation offers flowers at the President Ho Chi Minh Monument in Caracas, Venezuela on March 24. (Photo: SGGP)

Standing Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai, expressed his joy at the good relationship between Vietnam and Venezuela, with many exchange activities between leaders at levels of both countries, demonstrating the very active contributions of the Embassy of Vietnam in Venezuela.

The visit was part of activities marking the 35th anniversary of the diplomatic relations between the two countries (December 18, 1989 - 2024), aiming at contributing to the friendship between the two countries and promoting specific cooperation activities to bring tangible benefits to both nations.

Standing Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai speaks at the flower offering ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

The municipal high-ranking delegation visits the statue of the South American revolutionary leader Simón Bolívar. (Photo: SGGP)

He hoped that the Embassy would continuously provide support to the working delegation as well as serve as an effective and active bridge to connect the Vietnamese community in Venezuela with the homeland.

On the same day, Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai and the municipal high-ranking delegation offered flowers at the President Ho Chi Minh Monument in Caracas and the statue of the South American revolutionary leader Simón Bolívar and visited the tomb of late Venezuelan president Hugo Chavez at a military museum.

By Phuong Uyen – Translated by Kim Khanh